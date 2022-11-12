The Reserves Got The Spotlight In Alabama Soccer's Tourney Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama soccer has won its opening round match against Jackson State 9-0, and will advance in the NCAA Tournament. That doesn't surprise anyone.

It also doesn't surprise anyone that Riley Mattingly Parker, (two goals, one assist) and Felicia Knox (one goal, three assists) were at the point of attack of the Crimson Tide offense, a recurring theme throughout the season.

But the great part about such a dominating win is that the fans got a chance to hear names and see players that have rarely seen the pitch this year.

Sure, the win was just as much about Parker, Knox, Ashlynn Serepca, Reyna Reyes and the usual suspects fans have come to know. Tonight however, the spotlight shined on other players on the roster, like Aislin Streicek, a reserve who was able to bend the ball with her left foot, passed the defender, and into the goal during the 66th minute. Or Emelie Kobler, another sophomore reserve who scored the final goal of the game after receiving a cross that was saved from going out of bounds by another sophomore reserve, Carys Hall.

"It was awesome to see that," coach Wes Hart said postgame. "It allowed some of the player that have logged a lot of minutes to get a little rest, and it allowed some of those players that haven't seen the field much to get out and show what they can do.

"I thought they did quite well. Had a number of players get on the score sheet, whether it was scoring goals or getting assists or making plays. I'm proud of the effort all around."

Hart's take about how the reserves performed was a lot more subdued compared to other players one the team, namely Parker, who admitted to becoming animated in celebration of her teammates.

"I don't know if y'all saw us over there on the sidelines getting hype. I took my sweatshirt off and I was swinging it over my head," Parker said. "It's so rewarding as teammates to see your other teammates get in the game and have success. I can't say enough about that. It just shows how great our team is an my teammates are."



Parker specifically praised Kobler, whom she said comes to practice and works hard and doesn't say much, but was so proud of her when she put the ball in the back of the net.

Tonight was a night where everyone on the team got an opportunity to contribute, and not only are the celebrations examples of how close this team is, it also gives a confidence boost to those reserves. They have proven to others, but more importantly to themselves, that they can play in high-caliber moments like the national tournament.

"I think that confidence going forward for every single person to know they're valuable is important," Ashlynn Serepca said. " At the end of the day, championships are won with everyone, so we need everyone to believe and be confident in that.

The belief was strong as the Crimson Tide look forward to its next match, which will be the winner between Arizona State and Portland.

