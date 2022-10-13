The Riley Mattingly Parker Phenomenon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Alabama soccer team is in the midst of the greatest start in program history, currently at 13-1-1 and ranked second in the nation. Among all the success, however, is the story arc of the Tide's leading goal scorer who is also top-10 in the nation: Riley Mattingly Parker.

Parker has 11 goals and two assists on the season, and has served as a captain, both by the armband and by her natural leadership, throughout the season. As impressive as her on-field performance has been, it's her resiliency to return after a torn ACL that's served as motivation for this season.

"Riley is a special kid, and if you've not had the chance to watch that video yet, you should," Coach Wes Hart said, alluding to the video recently released about her recovery. "I truly believed she's come back a better player than when she got hurt. I think she's physically stronger, she looks quicker, she looks more agile, she looks more powerful."

Hart also shared how when Parker was originally recruited, they had high expectations for her. While she did have a solid freshman season, it wasn't up those high expectations. He said that those expectations may have been a little much, back then, but he believes the Parker everyone sees know is what they envisioned when she committed in 2015.

Parker and the Crimson Tide are on a 9-match winning streak, and they'll have their next test this Sunday as they prepare to take on the no. 7 team in the country, the Arkansas Razorbacks. The match will start at 11 a.m. CT and be broadcasted on SEC Network.