This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 14-20, 2022

The spring sports season is now in full swing for Alabama athletics.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - And just like that, it's time to pick up the bats and gloves again at the Capstone. Alabama baseball and softball will host their first home games of the season over the upcoming weekend, as Alabama athletics will have nine different teams competing across the southeast this week. 

No. 2 Alabama Softball

Hosting the Easton Bama Bash:

  • Friday: vs Evansville, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM 
  • Friday: vs Virginia Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Saturday: vs Virginia Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Saturday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Sunday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
Alabama softball celebrates Megan Bloodworth home run against Southern Utah
Dallis Goodnight after home run against Arizona

Alabama Men's Basketball

  • Wednesday: vs Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2/ESPNU Live AudioLive Stats
  • Saturday: at No. 5 Kentucky, Lexington, Ky., Noon CT, CBS, Live Audio
Keon Ellis vs Arkansas
J.D. Davison vs Arkansas
Juwan Gary vs Arkansas

Alabama Baseball 

Alabama baseball, 2021 Fall Practice
Alabama Baseball Scrimmage - 2022

Alabama Gymnastics

Friday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 8 pm CT, ESPNU

Alabama gymnastics team at Power of Pink

Alabama Women's Basketball

  • Thursday: vs Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+, ListenLive Stats
  • Sunday: at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 5 p.m., SEC Network, Listen
020622_WBB_MingoYoungJa_Vandy_EP00102
020622_WBB_DavisBr_Vandy_EP00101
020622_WBB_SuttonTa_Vandy_EP00114

Alabama Swimming and Diving

Tuesday-Saturday: at SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Alabama Women's Tennis

  • Friday: vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, Live Stats
  • Sunday: vs Minnesota, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT

Alabama Men's Golf

Sunday: vs Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., ALL DAY

Alabama Women's Golf

Sunday: vs Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., ALL DAY

Zane Denton, Alabama baseball, 2021 Fall Practice
