This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 14-20, 2022
The spring sports season is now in full swing for Alabama athletics.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - And just like that, it's time to pick up the bats and gloves again at the Capstone. Alabama baseball and softball will host their first home games of the season over the upcoming weekend, as Alabama athletics will have nine different teams competing across the southeast this week.
No. 2 Alabama Softball
Hosting the Easton Bama Bash:
- Friday: vs Evansville, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
- Friday: vs Virginia Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
- Saturday: vs Virginia Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
- Saturday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
- Sunday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
Alabama Men's Basketball
- Wednesday: vs Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2/ESPNU Live Audio, Live Stats
- Saturday: at No. 5 Kentucky, Lexington, Ky., Noon CT, CBS, Live Audio
Alabama Baseball
- Friday: vs Xavier, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Saturday: vs Xavier, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Sunday: vs Xavier, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Audio, Live Stats
Read More
Alabama Gymnastics
Friday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 8 pm CT, ESPNU
Alabama Women's Basketball
- Thursday: vs Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+, Listen, Live Stats
- Sunday: at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 5 p.m., SEC Network, Listen
Alabama Swimming and Diving
Tuesday-Saturday: at SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day
Alabama Women's Tennis
- Friday: vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, Live Stats
- Sunday: vs Minnesota, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT
Alabama Men's Golf
Sunday: vs Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., ALL DAY
Alabama Women's Golf
Sunday: vs Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., ALL DAY