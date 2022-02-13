This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 14-20, 2022

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - And just like that, it's time to pick up the bats and gloves again at the Capstone. Alabama baseball and softball will host their first home games of the season over the upcoming weekend, as Alabama athletics will have nine different teams competing across the southeast this week.

No. 2 Alabama Softball

Hosting the Easton Bama Bash:

Friday: vs Evansville, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Friday: vs Virginia Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Saturday: vs Virginia Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Saturday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Sunday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Alabama Athletics Alabama Softball Twitter

Alabama Men's Basketball

Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics

Alabama Baseball

Alabama Athletics Joey Blackwell, BamaCentral

Alabama Gymnastics

Friday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 8 pm CT, ESPNU

Alabama Athletics

Alabama Women's Basketball

Thursday: vs Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+, Listen, Live Stats

Sunday: at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 5 p.m., SEC Network, Listen

Alabama Swimming and Diving

Tuesday-Saturday: at SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Alabama Women's Tennis

Friday: vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Sunday: vs Minnesota, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT

Alabama Men's Golf

Sunday: vs Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., ALL DAY

Alabama Women's Golf

Sunday: vs Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., ALL DAY