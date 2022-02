This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 21-27, 2022

Here’s what to look forward to in a chaotic week for Alabama athletics.

It has been a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa. Alabama athletics hosted baseball and softball games all weekend, while men’s basketball, gymnastics and women’s basketball all competed on the road.

While some Alabama teams are trying to finish strong and build their postseason resumes, others are discovering their identities as the season is just beginning. Here's a compiled list of where every Alabama athletics team will be this week and how to watch/listen to each event:

No. 2 Alabama Softball

Thursday: at Louisiana, Lafayette, La., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Video Live Stats

Mardi Gras Mambo, Youngsville, La.

Friday:

vs Nicholls, 2 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

vs Southeastern Louisiana, 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Saturday:

vs Northwestern State, 3 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

vs Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Sunday:

vs Louisiana, 11 a.m. CT, 97.5 FM

No. 25 Alabama Men's Basketball

Tuesday:

at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio

Saturday:

vs South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network Live Audio Live Stats

Alabama Baseball

Tuesday:

vs Jacksonville State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Audio Live Stats

Wednesday:

vs Alabama State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats

Friday:

at No. 1 Texas, Austin, Texas, 7 p.m. Live Audio Live Stats

Saturday:

Sunday:

Alabama Women's Basketball

Thursday:

at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 7 p.m., SEC Network+ Listen

Sunday:

vs Vanderbilt, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m., SEC Network+ Listen Live Stats

Alabama Gymnastics

Friday:

vs Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 pm CT, SEC Network

Alabama Men's Golf

Monday-Tuesday:

vs Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., ALL DAY

Alabama Women's Golf

Monday-Tuesday:

vs Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., ALL DAY Live Scoring

Alabama Tennis

Friday-Saturday:

vs Blue Gray National Tennis Classic, Montgomery, Ala., TBA

Alabama Swimming & Diving

Friday-Saturday:

at Bulldog Invitational, Athens, Ga., All Day

Alabama Track & Field

Friday-Saturday:

Cross Country at SEC Indoor Championships, Indoor Track & Field, College Station, Texas, All-Day