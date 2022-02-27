Skip to main content

This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 28-March 6, 2022

Here's the weekly outlook for Alabama athletics as we head into March.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The month of March begins this week, and that means college basketball is entering its peak. Alabama men's basketball has won five of its last six games, finding its groove and the season winds down. The SEC women's basketball tournament is set to be played in Nashville, and there will be 16 Crimson Tide events held in Tuscaloosa throughout this week. 

No. 24 Alabama Men's Basketball

  • Wednesday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network Live Audio Live Stats   
  • Saturday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 11 a.m. CT, CBS Live Audio
Jahvon Quinerly vs South Carolina
James Rojas hits a 3 vs South Carolina

No. 2 Alabama Softball

  • Wednesday: vs UAB, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
  • Friday: vs Texas, T-Mobile Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
  • Saturday: vs Texas, T-Mobile Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
  • Saturday: vs Miami (OH), T-Mobile Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
  • Sunday: vs Miami (OH), T-Mobile Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
Jordan Stephens
Kat Grill and M'Kay Gidley

Alabama Baseball

  • Tuesday: vs UT-Martin, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
  • Wednesday: vs Troy, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
  • Friday: vs Murray State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
  • Saturday: vs Murray State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
  • Sunday: vs Murray State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., SEC Network+
022322_MBA_JarvisJi_ASU_JH8621
022322_MBA_DiodatiOw_ASU_JH8608

Alabama Women's Basketball

  • Wednesday-Sunday: SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, Nashville, Tenn., TBA Listen

Kristy Curry at LSU
022422_WBB_AbramsMe_LSU_JH7400

Alabama Gymnastics

  • Friday: vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 pm CT, SECN+
  • Sunday: vs Elevate the Stage, Huntsville, Ala., 1 pm CT
Luisa Blanco celebrates on floor against Missouri
022522_WGY_MitchellSa_Mizzou_JH5277

Alabama Soccer

  • Saturday: vs Lipscomb, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT
Alabama soccer, Sept. 2021

Alabama Men's Golf

  • Sunday-Tuesday: Cabo Collegiate, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Alabama Women's Golf

  • Sunday-Tuesday: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head Island, S.C., ALL DAY, Golf Channel

Alabama Men's Tennis

  • Friday: at Kentucky, Lexington, Ky., 5 P.M. CT
Crimson Tide tennis

Alabama Women's Tennis

  • Friday: vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT Live Stats
  • Sunday: vs Vanderbilt, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT Live Stats
Loudmilla Bencheikh

Dallis Goodnight
This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 28-March 6, 2022

