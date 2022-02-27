This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 28-March 6, 2022
Here's the weekly outlook for Alabama athletics as we head into March.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The month of March begins this week, and that means college basketball is entering its peak. Alabama men's basketball has won five of its last six games, finding its groove and the season winds down. The SEC women's basketball tournament is set to be played in Nashville, and there will be 16 Crimson Tide events held in Tuscaloosa throughout this week.
Stay up to date with every Alabama team with the schedule below:
No. 24 Alabama Men's Basketball
- Wednesday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network Live Audio Live Stats
- Saturday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 11 a.m. CT, CBS Live Audio
No. 2 Alabama Softball
- Wednesday: vs UAB, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
- Friday: vs Texas, T-Mobile Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
- Saturday: vs Texas, T-Mobile Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
- Saturday: vs Miami (OH), T-Mobile Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
- Sunday: vs Miami (OH), T-Mobile Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
Alabama Baseball
- Tuesday: vs UT-Martin, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
- Wednesday: vs Troy, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
- Friday: vs Murray State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
- Saturday: vs Murray State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
- Sunday: vs Murray State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., SEC Network+
Alabama Women's Basketball
- Wednesday-Sunday: SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, Nashville, Tenn., TBA Listen
Alabama Gymnastics
- Friday: vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 pm CT, SECN+
- Sunday: vs Elevate the Stage, Huntsville, Ala., 1 pm CT
Alabama Soccer
- Saturday: vs Lipscomb, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT
Alabama Men's Golf
- Sunday-Tuesday: Cabo Collegiate, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Alabama Women's Golf
- Sunday-Tuesday: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head Island, S.C., ALL DAY, Golf Channel
Alabama Men's Tennis
- Friday: at Kentucky, Lexington, Ky., 5 P.M. CT
Alabama Women's Tennis
- Friday: vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT Live Stats
- Sunday: vs Vanderbilt, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT Live Stats