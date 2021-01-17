This Week with the Crimson Tide: Jan. 18-24, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Jan. 18-24, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama won the 2020 national championship, and while there’s been no word on a parade (for obvious reasons), Crimson Tide fans are going to be celebrating for a while.

Let’s face it, it’s nice to be able to celebrate anything right now, and the basketball team is off to an amazing start in conference play as well.

But I’m getting ahead of myself.

For the football program it’s transition time as Alabama goes from knowing who’s sticking around for the spring and hopefully the 2021-22 season, to Nick Saban restocking his coaching staff.

So far he needs to replace the offensive coordinator, although that move seems to be imminent, offensive line coach, running back coach, special teams coordinator and a couple of analysts.

Alabama is a couple of weeks away from National Signing Day, but only has a couple of slots still open, so the turnover shouldn’t have much impact on the Class of 2021.

Meanwhile …

Men’s basketball has another big game, at LSU on Tuesday (8 p.m., ESPN2), and hosts Mississippi State on Saturday (5 p.m., SEC Network).

Women’s basketball also only has one game this week, hosting Auburn on Sunday (1 p.m. ESPNU).

Men’s Tennis is at the ITA Kickoff Tournament at North Carolina State on Friday and Saturday.

Swimming and diving is at Georgia Tech on Friday.

Gymnastics host Auburn on Friday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Track and Field is at the Carolina Challenge as part of the indoor season on Saturday

Women’s tennis hosts UAB on Saturday

We’re almost to the point that you can expect a Crimson Tide team to be competing on any given day, that’s how packed the winter and spring schedules are this year.

