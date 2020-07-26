This Week with the Crimson Tide: July 27-Aug. 2

It's the end of July, and college football is running out of time in terms of being able to play the 2020 season in the fall.

A lot obviously depends on what's going on with COVID-19.

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday:

Worldwide: 16,048,100 confirmed cases, 644,537 deaths

Last week: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 4.18 million confirmed cases; 146,460 deaths

Last week: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 76,314 confirmed, 1,413 deaths

Last week: 64,180; 1,253 deaths

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 3,506 confirmed cases, 58 deaths

Last week; 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

Here at BamaCentral we hope that you took note of our Where Are They Now story on Brodie Croyle, the feature on twins Jared and Jeremy Watson, former Crimson Tide walk-on wide receivers who are closing in on their medical degrees, and the debut of our regular notes column called All Things CW.

There’s a lot more on the way, as well.

This week we have some special things lined up for you, but also the latest developments with Alabama and college football.

Our lineup will include:

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics.