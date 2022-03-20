Skip to main content

This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 21-27, 2022

Here's the weekly outlook for Alabama athletics.

As softball and baseball get going in SEC play, Alabama men's basketball has come to an end for the season. Alabama women's basketball is still alive in the NIT Tournament, and men's swimming will participate in the NCAA Championships. 

Alabama Softball

  • Wednesday: at UAB, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio
  • Friday: at South Carolina Columbia, S.C., 5 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio
  • Saturday: at South Carolina Columbia, S.C., 1 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio
  • Sunday: at South Carolina Columbia, S.C., 12 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio
Alabama Baseball

Alabama Women's Basketball

  • Monday: vs Tulane, Women's National Invitation Tournament, New Orleans, La., 6:30 P.M. ESPN3 Listen
Alabama Swimming and Diving

  • Wednesday-Saturday: at Men's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day Preview
Alabama Men's Tennis

  • Friday: at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 3 P.M. CT
  • Sunday: at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 12 P.M. CT

Men's Golf

  • Monday-Tuesday: Linger Longer Invitational, Greensboro, Ga.

Women's Golf

Friday-Sunday: Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, Athens, Ga., ALL DAY

Track and Field, Cross Country

Friday-Saturday: at Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, Outdoor Track & Field, Starkville, Miss., All-Day

Soccer

Sunday: at Kennesaw State, Kennesaw, Ga., Noon CT

