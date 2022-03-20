This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 21-27, 2022
Here's the weekly outlook for Alabama athletics.
As softball and baseball get going in SEC play, Alabama men's basketball has come to an end for the season. Alabama women's basketball is still alive in the NIT Tournament, and men's swimming will participate in the NCAA Championships.
Alabama Softball
- Wednesday: at UAB, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio
- Friday: at South Carolina Columbia, S.C., 5 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio
- Saturday: at South Carolina Columbia, S.C., 1 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio
- Sunday: at South Carolina Columbia, S.C., 12 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio
Alabama Baseball
- Tuesday: at UAB, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. Live Audio
- Friday: at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 6 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Audio Live Stats
- Saturday: at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 2 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Audio Live Stats
- Sunday: at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 2 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Audio Live Stats
Alabama Women's Basketball
Alabama Swimming and Diving
- Wednesday-Saturday: at Men's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day Preview
Alabama Men's Tennis
- Friday: at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 3 P.M. CT
- Sunday: at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 12 P.M. CT
Men's Golf
- Monday-Tuesday: Linger Longer Invitational, Greensboro, Ga.
Women's Golf
Friday-Sunday: Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, Athens, Ga., ALL DAY
Track and Field, Cross Country
Friday-Saturday: at Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, Outdoor Track & Field, Starkville, Miss., All-Day
Soccer
Sunday: at Kennesaw State, Kennesaw, Ga., Noon CT