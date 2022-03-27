This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 28-April 3, 2022
Here's the weekly schedule for Alabama athletics as we enter the month of April.
Alabama athletics is coming off a busy weekend, with seven different teams competing. It was also a hectic weekend in recruiting, as Alabama hosted a multitude of talented athletes at the Capstone. Entering the month of April, things will not slow down in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama athletics schedule:
Women's Basketball
- Sunday, March 27: at South Dakota State, Women's National Invitation Tournament, Brookings, S.D., 5 P.M. Watch Live Audio
- Will advance to WNIT Final Four with a win
Softball
- Tuesday: vs Alabama State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Video (Online Only) Live Audio Live Stats
- Wednesday: vs Jacksonville State (Sand Mountain Showdown), Albertville, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
- Saturday: vs Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
- Sunday: vs Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
Baseball
- Tuesday: vs South Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats (Nick Saban is throwing out the first pitch)
- Friday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
- Saturday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
- Sunday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Gymnastics
- Thursday: NCAA Regional Championships, Seattle, Wa., 3 p.m. CT
- Saturday: NCAA Regional Championships, Seattle, Wa., 7 p.m. CT
Track and Field, Cross Country
- Thursday-Saturday: at Florida Relays, Outdoor Track & Field, Gainesville, Fla., All-Day
- Friday-Saturday: at Stanford Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Palo Alto, Calif., All-Day
Women's Tennis
- Friday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 5 p.m. CT Live Stats
- Sunday: at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 12 p.m. CT Live Stats
Men's Tennis
- Friday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT Live Stats
- Sunday: vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 P.M. CT Live Stats
vs Tennessee Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5:30 P.M. CT Live Stats
Men's Golf
- Saturday-Sunday: Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, Augusta, Ga.
Rowing
- Saturday: vs Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 a.m. CT