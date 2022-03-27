Skip to main content

This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 28-April 3, 2022

Here's the weekly schedule for Alabama athletics as we enter the month of April.

Alabama athletics is coming off a busy weekend, with seven different teams competing. It was also a hectic weekend in recruiting, as Alabama hosted a multitude of talented athletes at the Capstone. Entering the month of April, things will not slow down in Tuscaloosa. 

Alabama athletics schedule: 

Women's Basketball 

  • Sunday, March 27: at South Dakota State, Women's National Invitation Tournament, Brookings, S.D., 5 P.M. Watch Live Audio 
  • Will advance to WNIT Final Four with a win
032422_WBB_DavisBr_Houston_CTP4340
032422_WBB_CruceAl_Houston_CTP0850
032422_WBB_CruceAl_Houston_CTP0850

Softball 

  • Wednesday: vs Jacksonville State (Sand Mountain Showdown), Albertville, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
032022_WSB_DowlingBa_Team_Kentucky_KG9512
032022_WSB_DowlingBa_Team_Kentucky_KG9519
032022_WSB_FoutsMo_Kentucky_KG8639

Baseball

  • Tuesday: vs South Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats (Nick Saban is throwing out the first pitch) 
Alabama Baseball v. Florida 2022
Caden Rose, Tommy Seidl, Andrew Pinckney
Eric Foggo

Gymnastics

  • Thursday: NCAA Regional Championships, Seattle, Wa., 3 p.m. CT
  • Saturday: NCAA Regional Championships, Seattle, Wa., 7 p.m. CT
Shallon Olsen
Alabama gymnastics team at SECs
Lexi Graber and Lilly Hudson on podium at SECs

Track and Field, Cross Country 

  • Thursday-Saturday: at Florida Relays, Outdoor Track & Field, Gainesville, Fla., All-Day
  • Friday-Saturday: at Stanford Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Palo Alto, Calif., All-Day
Hillary Cheruiyot at 2022 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships
Bobby Colantonio Jr. holds up his national championship trophy in the weight throw at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Birmingham, Ala.
Sam Bailey Track and Field Stadium

Women's Tennis

  • Friday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 5 p.m. CT Live Stats
  • Sunday: at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 12 p.m. CT Live Stats

Men's Tennis

  • Friday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT Live Stats
  • Sunday: vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 P.M. CT Live Stats

  • vs Tennessee Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5:30 P.M. CT Live Stats

Men's Golf

  • Saturday-Sunday: Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, Augusta, Ga.

Rowing

  • Saturday: vs Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 a.m. CT

Class of 2024 defensive back prospect Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
