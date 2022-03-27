This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 28-April 3, 2022

Here's the weekly schedule for Alabama athletics as we enter the month of April.

Alabama athletics is coming off a busy weekend, with seven different teams competing. It was also a hectic weekend in recruiting, as Alabama hosted a multitude of talented athletes at the Capstone. Entering the month of April, things will not slow down in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama athletics schedule:

Women's Basketball

Sunday, March 27: at South Dakota State, Women's National Invitation Tournament, Brookings, S.D., 5 P.M. Watch Live Audio

Will advance to WNIT Final Four with a win

Softball

Wednesday: vs Jacksonville State (Sand Mountain Showdown), Albertville, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats

Sunday: vs Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats

Baseball

Tuesday: vs South Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats (Nick Saban is throwing out the first pitch)

Friday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats

Saturday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats

Sunday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats

Gymnastics

Thursday: NCAA Regional Championships, Seattle, Wa., 3 p.m. CT

Saturday: NCAA Regional Championships, Seattle, Wa., 7 p.m. CT

Track and Field, Cross Country

Thursday-Saturday: at Florida Relays, Outdoor Track & Field, Gainesville, Fla., All-Day

Friday-Saturday: at Stanford Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Palo Alto, Calif., All-Day

Women's Tennis

Friday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 5 p.m. CT Live Stats

Sunday: at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 12 p.m. CT Live Stats

Men's Tennis

Friday: vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT Live Stats

Sunday: vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 P.M. CT Live Stats

vs Tennessee Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5:30 P.M. CT Live Stats

Men's Golf

Saturday-Sunday: Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, Augusta, Ga.

Rowing