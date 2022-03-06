This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 7-13, 2022
Your weekly outlook for Alabama athletics as the Crimson Tide heads to the SEC Basketball Tournament.
It is officially the college basketball postseason, as Alabama men's basketball finished 19-9 and 9-9 in the SEC. That was good enough for the sixth seed in the SEC Tournament, as the Crimson Tide will head down to Tampa Bay, Fla. and look to make a run.
Meanwhile, Alabama softball has already totaled 19 wins, a perfect 19-0 through Saturday of the T-Mobile Crimson Classic.
Alabama Basketball
- Thursday: vs No. 11 Vanderbilt/ No. 14 Georgia, Southeastern Conference Championship, Tampa Bay, Fla., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Tournament will continue through Sunday.
Alabama Softball
- Friday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
- Saturday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, 97.5 FM
- Sunday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 12 p.m. CT
Alabama Baseball
- Tuesday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
- Wednesday: vs North Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+
- Friday: vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
- Saturday: vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
- Sunday: vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Alabama Swimming and Diving
Monday-Wednesday: at NCAA Zone B Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day
Alabama Track & Field, Cross Country
Friday-Saturday: at NCAA Indoor Championships, Indoor Track & Field, Birmingham, Ala., All-Day
Alabama Men's Tennis
Friday: vs Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT Live Video Live Stats
Alabama Women's Tennis
Saturday: vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT Live Stats
Alabama Women's Golf
Saturday-Sunday: Valspar Augusta Invitational, Augusta, Ga. ALL DAY