This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 7-13, 2022

Your weekly outlook for Alabama athletics as the Crimson Tide heads to the SEC Basketball Tournament.

It is officially the college basketball postseason, as Alabama men's basketball finished 19-9 and 9-9 in the SEC. That was good enough for the sixth seed in the SEC Tournament, as the Crimson Tide will head down to Tampa Bay, Fla. and look to make a run. 

Meanwhile, Alabama softball has already totaled 19 wins, a perfect 19-0 through Saturday of the T-Mobile Crimson Classic. 

Alabama Basketball

  • Thursday: vs No. 11 Vanderbilt/ No. 14 Georgia, Southeastern Conference Championship, Tampa Bay, Fla., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network
  • Tournament will continue through Sunday. 
Alabama Softball

  • Friday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
  • Saturday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, 97.5 FM
  • Sunday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 12 p.m. CT
Bailey Dowling was a combined 3-for-6, including a double and home run, against Texas and Miami (Ohio) during Day 2 of the Crimson Classic
Alabama Baseball

  • Tuesday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
  • Wednesday: vs North Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+
  • Friday: vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats
  • Saturday: vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+ 
  • Sunday: vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+ 

Alabama Swimming and Diving

Monday-Wednesday: at NCAA Zone B Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day

Alabama Track & Field, Cross Country 

Friday-Saturday: at NCAA Indoor Championships, Indoor Track & Field, Birmingham, Ala., All-Day

Alabama Men's Tennis

Friday: vs Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT Live Video Live Stats

Alabama Women's Tennis

Saturday: vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT Live Stats

Alabama Women's Golf 

Saturday-Sunday: Valspar Augusta Invitational, Augusta, Ga. ALL DAY

