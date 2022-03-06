This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 7-13, 2022

Your weekly outlook for Alabama athletics as the Crimson Tide heads to the SEC Basketball Tournament.

It is officially the college basketball postseason, as Alabama men's basketball finished 19-9 and 9-9 in the SEC. That was good enough for the sixth seed in the SEC Tournament, as the Crimson Tide will head down to Tampa Bay, Fla. and look to make a run.

Meanwhile, Alabama softball has already totaled 19 wins, a perfect 19-0 through Saturday of the T-Mobile Crimson Classic.

Alabama Basketball

Thursday: vs No. 11 Vanderbilt/ No. 14 Georgia, Southeastern Conference Championship, Tampa Bay, Fla., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Tournament will continue through Sunday.

Alabama Softball

Friday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats

Saturday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, 97.5 FM

Sunday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 12 p.m. CT

Alabama Baseball

Tuesday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats

Wednesday: vs North Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+

Friday: vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+ Live Audio Live Stats

Saturday: vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Sunday: vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Alabama Swimming and Diving

Monday-Wednesday: at NCAA Zone B Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day

Alabama Track & Field, Cross Country

Friday-Saturday: at NCAA Indoor Championships, Indoor Track & Field, Birmingham, Ala., All-Day

Alabama Men's Tennis

Friday: vs Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT Live Video Live Stats

Alabama Women's Tennis

Saturday: vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT Live Stats

Alabama Women's Golf

Saturday-Sunday: Valspar Augusta Invitational, Augusta, Ga. ALL DAY