This Week With the Crimson Tide: May 3-9, 2021

The calendar may not say it's summer yet, but it is for Alabama athletics

Welcome to summer, at least what we're going to call summer mode here at BamaCentral.

With graduation ceremonies being completed, and the 2021 NFL Draft completed, we've got two months until football starts to sort of gear up.

SEC Media Days kick off July 19, and soon after the Crimson Tide will open fall camp for the 2021 season.

Having said that, we will not be idle, either on the site or with our coverage, especially as we turn our attention to next season.

In the meantime, the golf teams have already begun their postseasons, and will soon be followed by softball and baseball.

Softball will host its final regular-season series at home against Ole Miss this weekend, with the final Senior Day tribute set set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Rhodes Stadium. We're the only new outlet that will have full coverage.

The SEC Softball Tournament will be held in Tuscaloosa beginning May 12.

Baseball heads to Vanderbilt for a three-game set beginning Friday. It's the start of a brutal final stretch that also includes LSU and Mississippi State.

The SEC Baseball Tournament gets under way May 25 in Hoover.

You'll be seeing some more changes to BamaCentral as we continue to grow and expand moving forward. We're going have some very exciting announcements in the near future, and new regular items on the site. Thanks for being here.