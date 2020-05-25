Bama Central
This Week With the Crimson Tide Begins With A Somber MemorIal Day

Christopher Walsh

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, and we at BamaCentral hope that you will take a few moments and remember what today is all about.

Although it sort of doubles as the unofficial start of summer in a lot of the county It doesn’t seem right call Memorial Day a holiday, which typically means a day of festivity or recreation.

This year, it seems to sort of take on additional meaning with the loss of so many due to the coronavirus pandemic. Granted, these people weren’t in the military, but that shouldn’t diminish their importance.

The latest figures as of midnight central time:

Worldwide: 5.4 million confirmed cases, 345,000 dead.

The United States: 1.68 million confirmed cases, 98,000 dead.

Alabama: 14,478 confirmed cases, 551 dead

Tuscaloosa: 505 confirmed cases, which is up almost 40 percent from a week ago, and 12 deaths, which is up 50 percent over the same time span.

Please don’t minimize their deaths because a lot of people are hurting right now.

Here are BamaCentral, we’ll have just a few new items on the site today, but will get back into regular mode Tuesday. The Alabama SI Cover Tournament will wrap up the first round this week and then start to pair the biggest, most well-known covers against one another.

As for the rest of the week, our lineup will include:

Tuesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• Another Postcard from Tuscaloosa

Wednesday

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

• Crimson Corner by Joey Blackwell

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and Another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics. 

