This Week with the Crimson Tide: October 17-23, 2021

After a week full of wins, Alabama's fall teams look to repeat their success this week in the heart of October.

Alabama Athletics had a successful week last week with a lot of its programs getting back to winning ways.

After two road games with vastly different outcomes, Alabama football will be back in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the homecoming game against Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Nate Oats’s squad got their first taste of competition with a closed scrimmage against Georgia Tech on Saturday, winning 77-63 in Birmingham. They, along with the Women’s Basketball team, will host the Tide Tip-Off event on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum.

Following a sweep of the doubleheader against Louisiana-Monroe yesterday, Alabama softball welcomes Memphis and West Alabama today for fall scrimmages. The Crimson Tide will play Memphis at 2 p.m. CT and West Alabama at 4 p.m. CT.

The Crimson Tide baseball team traveled to Starkville on Friday to play their fall scrimmage against Mississippi State, and the two squads ended up playing 14 innings. The Bulldogs prevailed 3-2, but Alabama had a lot of good things to take away. Alabama will continue to have Crimson v. White scrimmages at Sewell-Thomas Stadium this week.

Coming off a home win versus Mississippi State and a draw at Texas A&M, Alabama soccer will look for a victory at home against Kentucky Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.

Alabama volleyball snagged its first SEC win of the year on Wednesday, three sets to two to take down Missouri on the road. Alabama will look to build on that momentum as they welcome Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT and hit the road to take on South Carolina Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

The Alabama Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams have been competing in the ITA Southern Regionals since Thursday, and they will finish up the regionals on Tuesday.

Alabama Swimming and Diving will cruise up to Birmingham to take on Birmingham Southern at 3 p.m. CT on Friday. It will be their second competition of the year after the men and women’s teams defeated Delta State in September.

Following a strong showing at the SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate, Alabama Men’s Golf will compete in the Jackson T Stephens Cup in Little Rock, Arkansas beginning Monday. The tournament will conclude on Wednesday afternoon.



