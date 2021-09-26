This Week with the Crimson Tide Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2021

It's the beginning of another week for Alabama Athletics, with a huge SEC West matchup in Bryant-Denny on Saturday looming.

Alabama begins another week in the fall sports season of 2021, and here are the matchups for the Crimson Tide this week.

Alabama soccer won 2-1 last Thursday against Missouri, and they will take on Vanderbilt Sunday at 1 p.m. CT in Nashville. The Crimson Tide will finish the week at home against LSU on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT.

Alabama men's tennis will begin their SEC portion of the season as they travel to Starkville, Miss. on Friday to compete all weekend in the Bulldog Invitational.

For Crimson Tide women's tennis, the program has gotten going in its SEC play having been in Oxford, Miss. all weekend at the Ole Miss Fall Invite. They will finish up the tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama cross country will participate in its third race of the year on Friday in South Bend, Ind. for the Joe Piane Invitational. The women begin running at 11 a.m. CT, and the men will run right after at 11:45 a.m. CT.

Crimson Tide volleyball is looking to get back on track after two SEC losses last week to Texas A&M and LSU, as it will travel to Auburn to play the Tigers on Friday and Saturday.

And of course, Ole Miss comes to town to take on Alabama football in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It will be the Rebels first SEC game of the year, and there is quite the buzz leading up to it.

Ole Miss will be coming off a bye week, and the Crimson Tide just got back on track with a 63-14 victory over Southern Miss after narrowly escaping Florida in The Swamp.

As always, it will be a competitive and exciting week at The Capstone as Alabama's fall teams enter the heart of their schedules.