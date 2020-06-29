This Week with the Crimson Tide Welcomes the Pivotal Month of July

Bama Central
Not only have we reached the end of June, but the Fourth of July is Saturday, and we want to wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe weekend.

We've been told that July would sort of be the key month in determining if and how college football might play this fall. 

With that in mind, here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday afternoon:

Worldwide: 10.06 million confirmed cases; 499.967 deaths)

(Last week: 8.84 million; 465,462)

(June 14: 7.76 million; 427,630)

(June 7: 6.96 million; 401,000)

(May 31: 6.05 million; 369,000)

(May 24: 5.4 million; 345,000)

United States: 2.535 million confirmed cases; 125,709 deaths)

(Last week: 2.27 million; 120,000)

(June 7: 2.1 million; 116,000)

(Last week: 1.97 million; 112,000)

(May 31: 1.8 million; 105,000)

(May 24: 1.68 million; 98,000)

Alabama: 34,605 confirmed cases, 898 deaths

(Last week: 29,598; 838)

June 14: 25,235; 768)

(June 7: 20,166, 688)

(May 31: 17,359, 618)

(May 24: 14,478, 551)

Tuscaloosa: 1,845 confirmed cases, 36 deaths

(Last week: 1,581, 31)

(June 14: 1,291; 25)

(June 7: 918, 18)

(May 31: 738, 14)

(May 24: 505, 14)

To give you an idea of where we are on the sports calendar, though, 2020 SEC Media Days was scheduled for July 13-16 in Atlanta. All we know right is that when media days are held they will be done somehow virtually.  

This week at BamaCentral we’ll be going into holiday mode, but we’ll still have our daily feature regarding Crimson Tide sports, in addition to our regular items.

The Alabama SI Cover Tournament will wrap up the Sweet 16 and get into the regional finals. The preseason SEC position rankings series will also conclude. 

Our lineup will include:

Monday

• Crimson Corner (Blackwell)

Tuesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

Wednesday

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics. 

