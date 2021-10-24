This Week's College Football Schedule: Week 9

    • October 24, 2021
    Your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the Week 9 college football slate including times and TV listings.
    It's a rather scarce week for the Southeastern Conference in Week 9 of college football, but outside of the SEC the games continue as per usual.

    Three games in particular stick out above the rest, though, with two of those matchups hailing from the SEC.

    Top-ranked Georgia will look to continue its roll across the country by taking on rival Florida at Jacksonville. Although the rivalry is no longer called "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Part" in an official capacity, the bitterness between the two programs is still as strong as ever. While the Bulldogs will be heavy favorites to emerge victorious, coach Dan Mullen and his Gators can never be completely ruled out of this tough matchup.

    In the opposite division of the SEC, No. 12 Ole Miss will travel to The Plains to take on No. 19 Auburn in what is sure to be an entertaining game. Lane Kiffin has his Rebels off to a 6-1 start while Bryan Harsin and his 5-2 Tigers will be looking to set the record straight regarding whether or not they deserve to be considered among the top teams of the conference.

    Outside of the SEC, one big ranked matchup stands above the rest as No. 7 Penn State travels to take on No. 5 Ohio State. By far the biggest matchup of the weekend, both Big 10 teams are vying for control of the East division. Both will still have to answer to undefeated Michigan and Michigan State, but the matchup between the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions is certain to be a good one.

    Be sure to catch all of the college football Week 9 has to offer on fubo.TV.

    And with that, here's the full college football schedule for the weekend of Thursday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30:

    Complete College Football Schedule: Week 9

    Thursday, October 28

    Matchup Time (CT) | TV

    Troy at No. 14 Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

    USF at East Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

    Friday, October 29

    Matchup Time (CT) | TV

    Navy at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

    UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m., CBSSN

    Saturday, October 30

    Matchup Time (CT) | TV

    Colorado at No. 10 Oregon 2:30/9/9:30 p.m., FOX or ESPN

    UCLA at Utah, 2:30/9/9:30 p.m., FOX or ESPN

    No. 11 Iowa at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN

    Texas State at Louisiana, 11 a.m., ESPNU

    UCF at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN+

    No. 2 Cincinnati at Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPN2

    No. 6 Michigan at No. 9 Michigan State, 11 a.m., FOX

    Bowling Green at Buffalo, 11 a.m., CBSSN

    Indiana at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

    Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., RSN/ESPN3

    Miami (FL) at No. 23 Pitt 11 a.m., ACCN

    UMass at Liberty, 11 a.m., TV TBA

    Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

    Texas at No. 20 Baylor, 11 a.m., ABC

    North Texas at Rice, 1 p.m., ESPN3

    Iowa State at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN+

    Missouri at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN

    Washington State at Arizona State, 2 p.m., FS1

    Hawaii at Utah State, 2 p.m. Spectrum PPV

    TCU at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

    No. 25 Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

    Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

    Texas Tech at No. 3 Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ABC

    Florida State at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

    ULM at Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

    Minnesota at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN

    No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.) 2:30 p.m., CBS

    Boston College at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., RSN/ESPN3

    Southern Miss at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

    FIU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m., Stadium

    Charlotte at WKU, 3 p.m., ESPN+

    Wyoming at San Jose State, 3 p.m., FS2

    Duke at No. 16 Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN

    Arkansas State at South Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN+

    UTEP at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., ESPN+

    Georgia State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN+

    Boise State at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

    No. 15 Kentucky at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN

    No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 19 Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN

    Kansas at No. 8 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., FS1

    No. 21 SMU at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

    Arizona at USC, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

    Oregon State at California, 6 p.m., P12N

    Louisville at No. 18 NC State, 6:30 p.m., ACCN

    North Carolina at No. 13 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC

    No. 7 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

    Virginia at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

    Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1

    Fresno State at No. 22 San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

