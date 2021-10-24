This Week's College Football Schedule: Week 9
It's a rather scarce week for the Southeastern Conference in Week 9 of college football, but outside of the SEC the games continue as per usual.
Three games in particular stick out above the rest, though, with two of those matchups hailing from the SEC.
Top-ranked Georgia will look to continue its roll across the country by taking on rival Florida at Jacksonville. Although the rivalry is no longer called "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Part" in an official capacity, the bitterness between the two programs is still as strong as ever. While the Bulldogs will be heavy favorites to emerge victorious, coach Dan Mullen and his Gators can never be completely ruled out of this tough matchup.
In the opposite division of the SEC, No. 12 Ole Miss will travel to The Plains to take on No. 19 Auburn in what is sure to be an entertaining game. Lane Kiffin has his Rebels off to a 6-1 start while Bryan Harsin and his 5-2 Tigers will be looking to set the record straight regarding whether or not they deserve to be considered among the top teams of the conference.
Outside of the SEC, one big ranked matchup stands above the rest as No. 7 Penn State travels to take on No. 5 Ohio State. By far the biggest matchup of the weekend, both Big 10 teams are vying for control of the East division. Both will still have to answer to undefeated Michigan and Michigan State, but the matchup between the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions is certain to be a good one.
And with that, here's the full college football schedule for the weekend of Thursday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30:
Complete College Football Schedule: Week 9
Thursday, October 28
Matchup Time (CT) | TV
Troy at No. 14 Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
USF at East Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, October 29
Matchup Time (CT) | TV
Navy at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, October 30
Matchup Time (CT) | TV
Colorado at No. 10 Oregon 2:30/9/9:30 p.m., FOX or ESPN
UCLA at Utah, 2:30/9/9:30 p.m., FOX or ESPN
No. 11 Iowa at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN
Texas State at Louisiana, 11 a.m., ESPNU
UCF at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN+
No. 2 Cincinnati at Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPN2
No. 6 Michigan at No. 9 Michigan State, 11 a.m., FOX
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Indiana at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., RSN/ESPN3
Miami (FL) at No. 23 Pitt 11 a.m., ACCN
UMass at Liberty, 11 a.m., TV TBA
Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Texas at No. 20 Baylor, 11 a.m., ABC
North Texas at Rice, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Iowa State at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN
Washington State at Arizona State, 2 p.m., FS1
Hawaii at Utah State, 2 p.m. Spectrum PPV
TCU at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
No. 25 Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Texas Tech at No. 3 Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Florida State at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
ULM at Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Minnesota at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.) 2:30 p.m., CBS
Boston College at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., RSN/ESPN3
Southern Miss at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
FIU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m., Stadium
Charlotte at WKU, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Wyoming at San Jose State, 3 p.m., FS2
Duke at No. 16 Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN
Arkansas State at South Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN+
UTEP at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Georgia State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Boise State at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
No. 15 Kentucky at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN
No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 19 Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN
Kansas at No. 8 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., FS1
No. 21 SMU at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Arizona at USC, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oregon State at California, 6 p.m., P12N
Louisville at No. 18 NC State, 6:30 p.m., ACCN
North Carolina at No. 13 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC
No. 7 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Fresno State at No. 22 San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN