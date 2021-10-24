This Week's College Football Schedule: Week 9

It's a rather scarce week for the Southeastern Conference in Week 9 of college football, but outside of the SEC the games continue as per usual.

Three games in particular stick out above the rest, though, with two of those matchups hailing from the SEC.

Top-ranked Georgia will look to continue its roll across the country by taking on rival Florida at Jacksonville. Although the rivalry is no longer called "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Part" in an official capacity, the bitterness between the two programs is still as strong as ever. While the Bulldogs will be heavy favorites to emerge victorious, coach Dan Mullen and his Gators can never be completely ruled out of this tough matchup.

In the opposite division of the SEC, No. 12 Ole Miss will travel to The Plains to take on No. 19 Auburn in what is sure to be an entertaining game. Lane Kiffin has his Rebels off to a 6-1 start while Bryan Harsin and his 5-2 Tigers will be looking to set the record straight regarding whether or not they deserve to be considered among the top teams of the conference.

Outside of the SEC, one big ranked matchup stands above the rest as No. 7 Penn State travels to take on No. 5 Ohio State. By far the biggest matchup of the weekend, both Big 10 teams are vying for control of the East division. Both will still have to answer to undefeated Michigan and Michigan State, but the matchup between the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions is certain to be a good one.

And with that, here's the full college football schedule for the weekend of Thursday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30:

Thursday, October 28

Matchup Time (CT) | TV

Troy at No. 14 Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

USF at East Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, October 29

Matchup Time (CT) | TV

Navy at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, October 30

Matchup Time (CT) | TV

Colorado at No. 10 Oregon 2:30/9/9:30 p.m., FOX or ESPN

UCLA at Utah, 2:30/9/9:30 p.m., FOX or ESPN

No. 11 Iowa at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN

Texas State at Louisiana, 11 a.m., ESPNU

UCF at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN+

No. 2 Cincinnati at Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPN2

No. 6 Michigan at No. 9 Michigan State, 11 a.m., FOX

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Indiana at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., RSN/ESPN3

Miami (FL) at No. 23 Pitt 11 a.m., ACCN

UMass at Liberty, 11 a.m., TV TBA

Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Texas at No. 20 Baylor, 11 a.m., ABC

North Texas at Rice, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Iowa State at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN

Washington State at Arizona State, 2 p.m., FS1

Hawaii at Utah State, 2 p.m. Spectrum PPV

TCU at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 25 Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Texas Tech at No. 3 Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

ULM at Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Minnesota at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.) 2:30 p.m., CBS

Boston College at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., RSN/ESPN3

Southern Miss at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

FIU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m., Stadium

Charlotte at WKU, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Wyoming at San Jose State, 3 p.m., FS2

Duke at No. 16 Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN

Arkansas State at South Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN+

UTEP at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Georgia State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Boise State at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

No. 15 Kentucky at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 19 Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN

Kansas at No. 8 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., FS1

No. 21 SMU at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Arizona at USC, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Oregon State at California, 6 p.m., P12N

Louisville at No. 18 NC State, 6:30 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina at No. 13 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC

No. 7 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Fresno State at No. 22 San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN