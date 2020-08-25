Three Alabama Football Players Named AP Preseason First-Team All-American

Three Alabama football players have been named AP first-team All-American, the Associated Press announced Tuesday morning.

Seniors wide receiver DeVonta Smith, linebacker Dylan Moses and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood have all been named recipients of the honor. The award recognizes them as some of the best at their respective positions in the country heading into the upcoming season.

Senior running back Najee Harris, junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II were also named second-team All-American.

The AP considered all college football players nationwide in their voting, including players from conferences who have elected not to play football in 2020. In total, 23 players were named to this year's list who will not be playing football this season.

After the fall season reaches its conclusion, the AP announced that it will only be awarding post-season All-American status to players who performed on the field in 2020.

Earlier this year in June, the same six Crimson Tide players were all named to the Walter Camp preseason All-American list, with Waddle being the only first-team member.

Also in June, the same six were also named to the Sporting News preseason All-American list, with Waddle, Smith and Leatherwood making the first team. Harris, Moses, Surtain and junior offensive guard Deonte Brown all made second-team status.

2020 Preseason All-American Team

First Team

Offense

QB: Trevor Larence, junior, Clemson

RB: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State

RB: Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson

OT: Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon

OT: Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama

OG: Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State

OG: Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee

C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma

TE: Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, junior, LSU

WR: DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama

AP: Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue

K: Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa

Defense

DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon

DE: Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami

DT: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State

DT: Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt

LB: Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State

LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State

LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU

CB: Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State

S: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia

S: Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse

P: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky

Second Team

Offense

QB: Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State

RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama

RB: Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis

OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas

OT: Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin

OG: Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force

OG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, USC

C: Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa

TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State

WR: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State

WR: Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota

AP: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama

K: Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma

Defense

DE: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest

DE: Quincy Roche, senior, Miami

DT: Jay Tufele, junior, USC

DT: Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington

LB: Chazz Surratt, senior, North Carolina

LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri

LB: Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern

CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama

CB: Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech

S: Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon

S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU

P: Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers