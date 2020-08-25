SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Three Alabama Football Players Named AP Preseason First-Team All-American

Joey Blackwell

Three Alabama football players have been named AP first-team All-American, the Associated Press announced Tuesday morning.

Seniors wide receiver DeVonta Smith, linebacker Dylan Moses and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood have all been named recipients of the honor. The award recognizes them as some of the best at their respective positions in the country heading into the upcoming season.

Senior running back Najee Harris, junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II were also named second-team All-American.

The AP considered all college football players nationwide in their voting, including players from conferences who have elected not to play football in 2020. In total, 23 players were named to this year's list who will not be playing football this season.

After the fall season reaches its conclusion, the AP announced that it will only be awarding post-season All-American status to players who performed on the field in 2020.

Earlier this year in June, the same six Crimson Tide players were all named to the Walter Camp preseason All-American list, with Waddle being the only first-team member.

Also in June, the same six were also named to the Sporting News preseason All-American list, with Waddle, Smith and Leatherwood making the first team. Harris, Moses, Surtain and junior offensive guard Deonte Brown all made second-team status.

2020 Preseason All-American Team

First Team

Offense

QB: Trevor Larence, junior, Clemson

RB: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State

RB: Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson

OT: Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon

OT: Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama

OG: Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State

OG: Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee

C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma

TE: Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, junior, LSU

WR: DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama

AP: Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue

K: Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa

Defense

DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon

DE: Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami

DT: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State

DT: Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt

LB: Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State

LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State

LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU

CB: Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State

S: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia

S: Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse

P: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky

Second Team

Offense

QB: Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State

RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama

RB: Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis

OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas

OT: Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin

OG: Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force

OG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, USC

C: Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa

TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State

WR: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State

WR: Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota

AP: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama

K: Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma

Defense

DE: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest

DE: Quincy Roche, senior, Miami 

DT: Jay Tufele, junior, USC

DT: Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington

LB: Chazz Surratt, senior, North Carolina

LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri

LB: Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern

CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama

CB: Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech

S: Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon

S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU

P: Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jalen Hurts is this Week's BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Hurts' off-the-field gesture secures him the top spot in this week's honor

Joey Blackwell

Fall in Tuscaloosa, and Everywhere Else, is in 'Serious Jeopardy'

Around the SEC: League is already struggling with having students on campus, and things might be about to get worse

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

As Fall Camp Moves Along, Nick Saban Says Championship Culture Needs to Be Re-Established

The Crimson Tide coach addressed the media on Monday evening via Zoom, giving his observations from the linebacker and running back rooms and how he wants to re-establish championship culture

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

2021 DE Shambre Jackson Still Hearing From Alabama Staff 'Almost Everyday'

Bama Central caught up with one of the Crimson Tide's targets on the defensive line in the 2021 recruiting class, to discuss where he is at in terms of a timeline for a decision

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Manga Mad

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

2020 Alabama Football Schedule and Future Opponents

Alabama to face some of the biggest-name programs in college football as it ramped up its schedule with home-and-home games

Christopher Walsh

by

PumaStar

Tuscaloosa Mayor Issues Executive Orders Closing Bars

Bars will remain closed for two weeks beginning 5 p.m. CT on Monday

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

There's More to Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones Than Most Realize

All Things CW looks the toughness of Mac Jones, the search for a star on defense and how Alabama will be more of a veteran team than expected

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban: Coaching Continuity has been Crucial For This Year's Crimson Tide

Alabama coach has high praise for returning coaching staff, former Crimson Tide player Freddie Roach as defensive line coach

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Sits at No. 3 in AP Preseason Top 25

Alabama will be outside of the top two teams in both polls for the first time since 2015

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes