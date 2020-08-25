Three Alabama Football Players Named AP Preseason First-Team All-American
Three Alabama football players have been named AP first-team All-American, the Associated Press announced Tuesday morning.
Seniors wide receiver DeVonta Smith, linebacker Dylan Moses and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood have all been named recipients of the honor. The award recognizes them as some of the best at their respective positions in the country heading into the upcoming season.
Senior running back Najee Harris, junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II were also named second-team All-American.
The AP considered all college football players nationwide in their voting, including players from conferences who have elected not to play football in 2020. In total, 23 players were named to this year's list who will not be playing football this season.
After the fall season reaches its conclusion, the AP announced that it will only be awarding post-season All-American status to players who performed on the field in 2020.
Earlier this year in June, the same six Crimson Tide players were all named to the Walter Camp preseason All-American list, with Waddle being the only first-team member.
Also in June, the same six were also named to the Sporting News preseason All-American list, with Waddle, Smith and Leatherwood making the first team. Harris, Moses, Surtain and junior offensive guard Deonte Brown all made second-team status.
2020 Preseason All-American Team
First Team
Offense
QB: Trevor Larence, junior, Clemson
RB: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State
RB: Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson
OT: Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon
OT: Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama
OG: Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State
OG: Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee
C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma
TE: Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State
WR: Ja'Marr Chase, junior, LSU
WR: DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama
AP: Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue
K: Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa
Defense
DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon
DE: Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami
DT: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State
DT: Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt
LB: Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State
LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State
LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU
CB: Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State
S: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia
S: Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse
P: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky
Second Team
Offense
QB: Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State
RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama
RB: Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis
OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas
OT: Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin
OG: Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force
OG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, USC
C: Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa
TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State
WR: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State
WR: Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota
AP: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama
K: Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma
Defense
DE: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest
DE: Quincy Roche, senior, Miami
DT: Jay Tufele, junior, USC
DT: Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington
LB: Chazz Surratt, senior, North Carolina
LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri
LB: Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern
CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama
CB: Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech
S: Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon
S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU
P: Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers