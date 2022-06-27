Three Alabama Players Selected as 2022 Walter Camp Preseason First Team All-Americans

The junior trio of quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back Eli Ricks were the three Crimson Tide representatives named.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of three Alabama football players were named to the 2022 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team on Monday afternoon, with all three players being assigned as First Team.

Crimson Tide junior quarterback Bryce Young was the lone offensive player selected, while junior outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and junior defensive back Eli Ricks were the two selections on defense.

After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021, Young returns for his second season as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2022. Last season, Young set the Alabama single-season passing yards record with 4,872 yards as well as passing touchdowns with 47. At the end of the season, he was named a consensus first team All-American.

Anderson was arguably just as impressive on the defensive side of the football. In 2021, Anderson was also selected as a unanimous first team All-American. Anderson led the nation in tackles for loss with 34.5 as well as sacks with 17.5. In total, Anderson amassed 102 tackles, trailing only fellow linebacker Henry To'oTo'o in total tackles.

Ricks is the third and final Alabama player named Preseason All-American, having transferred to the Crimson Tide from the LSU Tigers in the offseason. Ricks played in 14 games during his time at LSU, earning third team and freshman All-American honors in 2020.

In total, 50 athletes are selected to both the First Team and Second Team, with 25 athletes being named to each team.

Here is the full announcement, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

