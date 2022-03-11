Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Previewing Alabama Football's Spring Camp

Examining the points of interest around the Crimson Tide as it enters spring camp this week.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as we take a look at a few things to watch as Alabama begins its spring camp on Friday. 

Alabama's incoming transfers

Jermaine Burton, WR (Georgia)

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Eli Ricks, DB (LSU)

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (Georgia Tech)

Jahmyr Gibbs

JC Latham
