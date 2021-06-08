Three Former Alabama Men's Golfers Qualify for 2021 U.S. Open

The trio will join Justin Thomas as the 121st U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A trio of former Alabama men's golfers in Wilson Furr, Robby Shelton and Davis Shore earned automatic qualifier spots at the 121st U.S. Open. Out of 685 players who participated in the nine qualifiers across the country, the three golfers earned spots along with 51 other individuals.

The three players will join former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas as the even, making four total former Crimson Tide golfers in this year's U.S. Open.

The tournament will take place on June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif.

Here is a list of the trio's accomplishments, courtesy of Alabama athletics:

Wilson Furr: Qualified at Love Cove Club (Hilton Head, S.C.)

Will compete in his first U.S. Open and first tournament on the PGA Tour as a professional golfer

Finished as the co-medalist in the 36-hole qualifier at 5-under par 137

Carded an opening round of 4-under 67 Monday morning followed by a 1-under 70 in the afternoon

Was an alternate heading into Monday’s U.S. Open Qualifier but was able to earn a spot in the event after four golfers withdrew to enable him to compete

The Jackson, Miss., native competed in 36 career events across his four seasons at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide reach four consecutive NCAA Regionals which included a national runner-up finish in 2018.

A two-time PING All-Region performer, he carded a course record of 9-under 62 in the second round of the 2020 U.S. Amateur on his way to becoming the second player in Alabama men’s golf history to claim stroke play medalist honors.

Robby Shelton: Qualified at Springfield Country Club (Springfield, Ohio)

Will be playing in his 24 th PGA Tour event this season and 62 nd of his career but will make his first career appearance at the U.S. Open as a professional golfer

Competed in the 2014 U.S. Open as an amateur where he missed the cut

Finished tied for second overall with a 36-hole total of 6-under par 134 after carding back-to-back rounds of 67 during Monday’s two rounds

A three-time All-SEC performer at Alabama who was a member of the 2014 NCAA National Championship team as a true freshman

One of only two UA golfers to earn First Team All-America honors (2014, 2015, 2016), joining former standout Bud Cauley

Alabama’s all-time leader in single-season stroke average (70.14 in 2013-14), career stroke average (70.42 from 2013-16) and tournament victories (7)

Davis Shore: Qualified at Piedmont Driving Club (Atlanta, Ga.)