Ticket Prices for Alabama vs. Kansas State Continue to Drop

Plenty of seats are still available to see the Crimson Tide against the Wildcats on New Year's Eve at the Caesars Superdome.

The closer a game gets to kickoff, the more demand for seats usually grows. 

Is that the case for the first Alabama Crimson Tide meeting against Kansas State, in Saturday's Sugar Bowl? 

Sort of. 

The upper-end seats available on the secondary market have been selling for the most part. Meanwhile, the prices on the cheaper seats have dropped from last week. 

As of Thursday, here were the benchmarks on SI Tickets:  

Minimum get-in price: $22.00

Maximum get-in price: $934.00

Average ticket price: $156.47

As of Friday morning, $24 could get you into the Caesars Superdome for the Dec. 31 game, and there was still a wide variety of upper-deck seats available for under $40.

Consequently, TickPick is calling the Sugar Bowl the most affordable bowl game Alabama has played in on record.  

As for the higher-priced secondhand tickets, lower-terrace seating was going for as low as $99. 

Plaza-level seating in the lower bowl were selling for as low as $103, a slight increase, although many still were going in the $130-200 range.

The most expensive asking price was $1,323 each for set of eight terrace-level seats.

The bottom line is that even though it's a top-10 matchup, there are still plenty of seats available for the New Year's Eve game, slated to get under way at 11 a.m. Traditionally, the Sugar Bowl is held on New Year's Day, which this year falls on a Sunday, when most of the Week 17 on the NFL schedule will be held. 

The semifinals of the College Football Playoff will be played later Saturday. 

This the first time No. 5 Alabama will ever face No. 9 Kansas State, the Big 12 champion.

In 27 games against Big 12 opponents, the Crimson Tide holds a 10-14-2 record.

Neither team had any opt-outs (outside of transfers). It's expected to be the final game for both Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., prize targets for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

