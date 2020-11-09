Report: Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Out for Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-freshman running back Trey Sanders is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to injuries sustained this past weekend in a car accident, according to a report by AL.com.

Sanders, who missed last season with an ACL injury, was involved in a wreck in Clarksville, Fla. on Saturday and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Sanders and his brother, Umstead Sanders, were both visiting family during the Crimson Tide's bye week.

A statement from Alabama head coach Nick Saban released last Saturday did not provide much information regarding Sanders injuries but cleared up that the redshirt freshman did not suffer anything life-threatening.

“Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threatening injuries," Saban's statement reads. "We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

Sanders is a former five-star recruit and was the Crimson Tide's top offensive recruit of the 2019 class. Over the past two games, Sanders had rushed for 119 yards, with 80 of those yards coming from 12 carries in a career-high game against Mississippi State on Oct. 31.

Saban as well as two Alabama players are expected to meet with the media on Monday afternoon in their weekly availability. It is expected that Saban will address Sanders' situation and will provide more updates on the running back's status.

This story will be updated.