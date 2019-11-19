What Does Vegas Think About Tua Tagovailoa's Future?
Will he stay or will he go?
There was already a massive debate about Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's draft stock before he suffered a season-ending hip injury.
But now it's obviously taken a different turn.
As Tagovailoa begins his rehab, here are the odds from BetOnline about his looming decision about whether to enter the 2020 NFL Draft:
No. 1 Overall Pick in 2020 NFL Draft
Joe Burrow -200
Chase Young +150
Andrew Thomas +350
Total QB's Selected Before Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 Draft
Over/Under 2½
Tua Tagovailoa 2020 NFL Draft Position
11-20 3/2
1-10 2/1
Rounds 2-7 5/2
21-32 3/1
Will Tua Tagovailoa Play for Alabama Week 1 2020?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Team to Pick First in NFL 2020 Draft
Cincinnati Bengals 2/3
Washington Redskins 2/1
New York Giants 4/1
Miami Dolphins 5/1