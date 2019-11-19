Bama Central
What Does Vegas Think About Tua Tagovailoa's Future?

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral
Christopher Walsh

Will he stay or will he go? 

There was already a massive debate about Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's draft stock before he suffered a season-ending hip injury. 

But now it's obviously taken a different turn. 

As Tagovailoa begins his rehab, here are the odds from BetOnline about his looming decision about whether to enter the 2020 NFL Draft:  

No. 1 Overall Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Joe Burrow -200

Chase Young +150

Andrew Thomas +350

Total QB's Selected Before Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 Draft

Over/Under 2½

Tua Tagovailoa 2020 NFL Draft Position

11-20 3/2

1-10 2/1

Rounds 2-7 5/2

21-32 3/1

Will Tua Tagovailoa Play for Alabama Week 1 2020?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Team to Pick First in NFL 2020 Draft

Cincinnati Bengals 2/3

Washington Redskins 2/1

New York Giants 4/1

Miami Dolphins 5/1 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DanTheMan11
DanTheMan11

Will still go in the first round, someone will take a chance on him

