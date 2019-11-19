What Does Vegas Think About Tua Tagovailoa's Future?

Will he stay or will he go?

There was already a massive debate about Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's draft stock before he suffered a season-ending hip injury.

But now it's obviously taken a different turn.

As Tagovailoa begins his rehab, here are the odds from BetOnline about his looming decision about whether to enter the 2020 NFL Draft:

No. 1 Overall Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Joe Burrow -200

Chase Young +150

Andrew Thomas +350

Total QB's Selected Before Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 Draft

Over/Under 2½

Tua Tagovailoa 2020 NFL Draft Position

11-20 3/2

1-10 2/1

Rounds 2-7 5/2

21-32 3/1

Will Tua Tagovailoa Play for Alabama Week 1 2020?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Team to Pick First in NFL 2020 Draft

Cincinnati Bengals 2/3

Washington Redskins 2/1

New York Giants 4/1

Miami Dolphins 5/1