Tua Tagovailoa on Bryce Young: 'I Think His Legacy is Still Growing'

The former Crimson Tide great believes there's more in store for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner this season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Returning to the stadium he captivated just three years ago, Tua Tagovailoa fully appreciates Bryant-Denny’s new main attraction. During his annual Luau with Tua charity event Wednesday night, the former Alabama star spoke highly of current Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, stating he expects even more success from the reigning Heisman Trophy winner during his junior year.

“I think his legacy is still growing here,” Tagovailoa said. “He’s not done at Alabama. He’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to continue to grow under Coach Saban and under their offensive guys. He knows what it feels like to win the big game. He knows what it feels like to lose. I know he’s going to take all of that and put it in a ball and roll it, and hopefully, all the pins fall this next year.”

Young rewrote Alabama’s record books last season, passing for 47 touchdowns to eclipse Tagovailoa’s previous school single-season record of 43 set in 2018. Young also set Alabama’s single-season mark with 4,872 passing yards while becoming the first Crimson Tide quarterback to take home the Heisman. That’s a tough act to follow for the Pasadena, Calif., native as he heads into what will likely be his final season in Tuscaloosa.

Young is the early betting favorite to repeat as the Heisman winner this year even though that feat has been accomplished just once before by Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75. He’s also expected to lead Alabama to the national title after falling one win shy of that goal last season.

The story is pretty similar to Tagovailoa’s heading into his final season at Alabama.

The left-hander put together a record-breaking year in 2018, passing for 3,966 yards, and 43 touchdowns while finishing as a Heisman finalist before falling to Clemson in the national title game. He entered the following year with the same expectations Young is facing now and was on the verge of living up to them before suffering a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State. Barring an unforeseen tragedy like that, Tagovailoa believes Alabama fans don't have anything to worry about when it comes to Young this season.

“It’s always difficult to be better than the season prior when you get really, really good,” Tagovailoa said. “But like I said, I don’t think that’s any problem for Bryce. He seems like a level-headed, humble kid. He’s going to go out there and do everything he can to help Alabama.”

Tagovailoa became the highest-drafted Alabama quarterback in the Nick Saban era when he was selected No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 draft. He’s now one of three starting quarterbacks in the NFL along with former teammates Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) and Mac Jones (New England Patriots).

“I think it’s a testament to Coach’s recruiting, the guys that he’s hired to help recruiting,” Tagovailoa said. “I can’t say much about my abilities that I had here at Alabama because I only did what I was told. So I think the same for all the guys that came after me, Mac and Bryce and whoever comes after him, they're just doing what they’re told and playing how they play.”

If Young keeps up at this pace, he’ll be joining that list in a year’s time. Tagovailoa is sure of it.

This story will be updated with a video.