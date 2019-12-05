Tua Tagovailoa: "This is Probably Going to be the Biggest Decision of My Life"

Video only for now, this story will be updated with more video and transcript ...

Tagovailoa said there's no timetable for decision on NFL draft. Could come whenever.

Tua had his first rehab Wednesday in Birmingham. Said they were surprised with what he could do in terms of movement.

Tua Tagovailoa said he talked to Bo Jackson before the Iron Bowl. Tua said that their injuries are two “totally different” situations with their hips.

Tua closed with “This is probably going to be the biggest decision of my life ... It’s a really, really big decision, man. Everyone wants to know."

Tagovailoa then told someone he liked his sweater when heading out the door.

•

•

•

•

•

•