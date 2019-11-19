The Tagovailoa Family Issues Statement

Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Galu and Diane Tagovailoa, the parents of Alabama football quarterbacks Tua and Taulia, issued the following statement on Tuesday morning. 

“We would like to thank all of the Alabama family and everyone across the world for the prayers and outpouring of love and support for our son and our family. We felt the unceasing prayer, and words can’t express how overwhelming and uplifting that has been for us. We have total faith in God’s plan for Tua, and we know his plan is never wrong. God’s grace, mercy, love and faithfulness in our lives has never been more evident, despite this setback. The care and support Tua and our family has received is nothing short of amazing, and we can’t express our appreciation enough for Dr. Cain, Jeff Allen, Coach Saban, Tua’s teammates, the Alabama Athletics department, our pastors and all of the doctors and nurses that have done such an outstanding job of taking care of Tua. God Bless and Roll Tide!”

Tua Tagovailoa had hip surgery in Houston on Monday morning after suffering a right hip dislocation and posterior wall fracture. He's expected to stay in Texas for a couple of days and return to Tuscaloosa and begin his rehab later this week. 

ESPN reported that Tagovailoa will be on a partial weight-bearing recovery plan for six weeks. He should be able to begin athletic activity again in three months, and be ready to start throwing again in the spring.

"I think he’s been a great ambassador for college football in terms of the class that he shows and the way he goes about what he does and how he affects other people," Nick Saban said on Monday. "I don’t think there’s any way that any of us can say we won’t miss that spirit that he has. The first thing he says to me [Sunday night] when I tell him, ‘Good luck with your surgery.’ He said, ‘Well, I just can’t wait to get back and see the game on Saturday.’"

