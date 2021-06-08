Tua Tagovailoa to Return to Tuscaloosa to Host 'Luau with Tua' Charity Event

The event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama as well as the Nick's Kids Foundation

Former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be making a return to Tuscaloosa later this month.

Tagovailoa's foundation, the Tua Foundation, will be hosting a charity event titled 'Luau with Tua' to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama as well as the Nick's Kids Foundation.

“I am proud to be hosting my first-ever foundation event in Tuscaloosa,” Tagovailoa said in a statement. “My time spent here changed my life and a piece of my heart will forever be in Alabama. I want to do whatever I can to help kids throughout the state.”

The event will feature Polynesian food and entertainment and will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the stadium's 'The Zone' hospitality venue. The luau is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Along with Tagovailoa, several other former Alabama football players are expected to be in attendance per Tagovailoa's statement. However, the names of those individuals have not been revealed at this time.

Tickets for individuals can be purchased for $625, but there are other sponsorship options with other benefits with the largest being three VIP tables of 10 for $37,500.

The Tua Foundation is a non-profit founded by Tagovailoa earlier this year. Its goal is to raise funds for other charitable organizations and communities located in Alabama, Tagovailoa's home state of Hawaii and in south Florida.

One of the notable donations so far to the state of Alabama was a $16,667 donation to Big Oak Ranch, a non-profit organization established by former Crimson Tide defensive end John Croyle that provides homes and education to children in need.

Here is a graphic posted by the Tua Foundation to promote the event:

To learn more about Luau with Tua as well as purchase tickets, click here.