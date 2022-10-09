Turnovers Prove Consequential in Alabama's Narrow Victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Four to one.

That's the hefty turnover margin that top-ranked Alabama was on the wrong side of in its thrilling 24-20 victory over Texas A&M at home Saturday night.

Alabama turned the ball over four times, three of those being lost fumbles and one being an interception, compared to just one interception thrown by the Aggies.

Texas A&M's first 17 points of the game were scored off Alabama turnovers.

"We did a lot of things that were not winning football," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "Penalties, four turnovers, [...] we have a lot of things we need to improve on."

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe started in place of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who was sidelined with a shoulder sprain last week. Milroe threw for 111 yards and three touchdowns, but was the culprit of three of Alabama's turnovers, fumbling the ball twice and throwing an interception.

"Jalen did some good things, but obviously had a couple of turnovers," Saban said. "But he's going to live and learn, and we're going to live and learn with him."

All three of Milroe's turnovers came in the first half, and his coaches had a message for him entering the second half.

"[They said] one play at a time," Milroe said. "That was the first half, we had to worry about one play at a time as we entered the second half. I think we need to try to do that as much as possible."

Milroe was asked if he had ever fumbled twice in a game before, and he replied with a simple 'no'.

"I had to move onto the next play," Milroe said. "That's in the past. We got the 'W' and that's all that matters."

On the other side of the ball, sophomore cornerback Terrion Arnold intercepted Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King with under a minute left in the first half. That interception came off the heels of Milroe's lone interception in the game.

"The drive before that, Evan [Stewart] caught that 43-yard reception," Arnold said. "In my head I thought I had to find a way to shift the momentum. The defensive line did a great job and I was able to capitalize on the opportunity."

It was Arnold's first career interception, and the first interception of the season made by an Alabama defensive back. The only other interception from an Alabama player this season came from linebacker Will Anderson against Louisiana-Monroe.

Defensive back Brian Branch had a simple response regarding if the defense's mindset changes after an offensive turnover.

"[Our mindset is] stopping them," Branch said. "We don't care what the offense does. As long as we do our job, that's all we can ask for."

Alabama's four lost turnovers were its most in a single game since losing to Ole Miss at home in Sept. 2015. Moving forward whether it's with Milroe still at the helm or Young returning from his injury, Alabama will need to protect its possessions with a difficult stretch of games on the horizon.

Alabama faces Tennessee and its high-powered offense next week, and if Alabama hands the Volunteers free possessions like it did the Aggies, the Crimson Tide defense will be under even more pressure to stop potential Heisman Trophy dark horse Hendon Hooker.