Two Alabama Players Land SEC Player of the Week Honors
Crimson Tide players win weekly honors following Alabama's tight victory at Ole Miss
The Alabama Crimson Tide's Will Reichard and Byron Young both earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday morning.
Reichard was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week while Young was the Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Special Teams Player of the Week
Will Reichard
- Second SEC weekly award this season
- Totaled 12 points to help the Tide come away with the victory over the 11th-ranked Rebels
- Connected on all three PATs along with a trio of field goal attempts, hitting from 39, 23 and 49 yards
- All three field goals game in the second half with the final two accounting for the only points between both teams in the fourth quarter
- Also kicked off seven times for 430 yards with two touchbacks
Defensive Lineman of the Week
Byron Young
- First career weekly award from the league office
- Dominated up front in the return to his home state
- Tied for the team lead in tackles with a career-high 11
- Collected two sacks (-9 yards) in the game, doubling his season total to four (-16)
- Also added two quarterback pressures, a pass breakup and a forced fumble to his stat line
