Skip to main content

Two Alabama Players Land SEC Player of the Week Honors

Crimson Tide players win weekly honors following Alabama's tight victory at Ole Miss

The Alabama Crimson Tide's Will Reichard and Byron Young both earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday morning. 

Reichard was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week while Young was the Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Will Reichard

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Second SEC weekly award this season
  • Totaled 12 points to help the Tide come away with the victory over the 11th-ranked Rebels
  • Connected on all three PATs along with a trio of field goal attempts, hitting from 39, 23 and 49 yards
  • All three field goals game in the second half with the final two accounting for the only points between both teams in the fourth quarter
  • Also kicked off seven times for 430 yards with two touchbacks

Defensive Lineman of the Week

Byron Young

  • First career weekly award from the league office
  • Dominated up front in the return to his home state
  • Tied for the team lead in tackles with a career-high 11
  • Collected two sacks (-9 yards) in the game, doubling his season total to four (-16)
  • Also added two quarterback pressures, a pass breakup and a forced fumble to his stat line

This story will be updated. 

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Byron Young tackles Jaxson Dart
All Things Bama

Film Room: The Stop That Secured the Win in Oxford

By Blake Byler
January 11, 2021, Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith in CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 14, 2022

By Mason Smith
Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White (17) during the fourth quarter against at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 10: Levi Wallace Leads the Pittsburgh Steelers to Victory

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) reacts with wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) after a touchdown during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

How To Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory

By Mason Smith
Ja'Corey Brooks at Ole Miss
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: The Game of Coordinators
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Game of Coordinators

By Anthony Sisco