Two Alabama Players Land SEC Player of the Week Honors

The Alabama Crimson Tide's Will Reichard and Byron Young both earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday morning.

Reichard was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week while Young was the Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Will Reichard

Second SEC weekly award this season

Totaled 12 points to help the Tide come away with the victory over the 11th-ranked Rebels

Connected on all three PATs along with a trio of field goal attempts, hitting from 39, 23 and 49 yards

All three field goals game in the second half with the final two accounting for the only points between both teams in the fourth quarter

Also kicked off seven times for 430 yards with two touchbacks

Defensive Lineman of the Week

Byron Young

First career weekly award from the league office

Dominated up front in the return to his home state

Tied for the team lead in tackles with a career-high 11

Collected two sacks (-9 yards) in the game, doubling his season total to four (-16)

Also added two quarterback pressures, a pass breakup and a forced fumble to his stat line

