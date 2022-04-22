Alabama Lands Louisville WR Tyler Harrell out of Transfer Portal

The speedy receiver averaged 29 yards per catch last season while leading the Cardinals with six touchdowns through the air.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young will have another dangerous target at his disposal this season. Alabama received a commitment from Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell following the receiver’s visit to Tuscaloosa last Saturday.

Harrell made his announcement via social media on Friday:

Harrell led Louisville averaging 29.06 yards per catch last season as he pulled in 18 receptions for 523 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. According to Louisville Report, Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield said the 6-foot, 194-pound receiver recorded a hand-timed 4.19 time in the 40-yard dash last offseason. Harrell, a Miami native, was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class.

Earlier this offseason, Alabama added Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton to its receiving corps. Last season, the 6-foot, 200-pound playmaker led all Bulldogs wideouts with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Harrell and Burton are two of five total transfers Alabama brought in this offseason, as it also added Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Vanderbilt offensive lineman Tyler Steen.

Alabama will be without its three starting receivers from last year in Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden, who all declared for the NFL draft this offseason. Additionally, the Crimson Tide saw Javon Baker transfer to Kentucky and Agiye Hall place his name in the transfer portal.

Alabama will also be without two other top pass catchers from last season in graduated running back Brian Robinson Jr. as well as tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who is transferring to Texas.

In total, Alabama is losing a combined 280 receptions for 3,847 yards and 32 touchdowns from last year’s offense.

In addition to Burton and Harrell, Alabama signed four freshmen receivers including SI99 members Kendrick Law (No. 33 overall), and Shazz Preston (No. 56 overall) as well as fellow four-star prospects Aaron Anderson and Isaiah Bond.