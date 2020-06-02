Report: Tyrell Shavers Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt junior wide receiver Tyrell Shavers has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according the multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of Al.com:

After seeing no action on the field during his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Shavers saw action in all 13 games in his redshirt-junior season. In total, Shavers had one rush for 14 yards against Mississippi State and a 20-yard reception against Western Carolina.

Shavers also recovered a blocked punt against Texas A & M and returned it for a two-yard touchdown.

With the departure of fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III to the NFL, Shavers was expected to make an impact at the position in the upcoming 2020 season.

Shavers joins the list of two other football scholarship athletes who are actively in the transfer portal. The list now includes Shavers along with tight end Giles Amos and corner Scooby Carter

Quarterback Tualia Tagovailoa (Maryland), running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), offensive tackle Scott Lashley (Mississippi State) and cornerback Nigel Knott also entered the portal and have already moved to their respective new schools.