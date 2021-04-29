Tua Tagovailoa, Robert Horry Among 102 Alabama Student-Athletes Earning Degrees this Weekend
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – As graduation gets underway at The University of Alabama this weekend, more than 100 Crimson Tide student-athletes are celebrating earning their degrees during the spring semester. Alabama Athletics’ total includes a seven-time NBA champion, an NCAA champion, 16 All-Americans and three Academic All-Americans as well as 30 who earned master’s degrees.
Seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry, who played for the Crimson Tide from 1989-92, is returning to the Capstone after earning his bachelor’s degree this spring. The Andalusia, Ala., native led Alabama men’s basketball to three Southeastern Conference tournament titles and two Sweet 16 finishes in the NCAA Tournament, before going on to win more NBA championship rings than any player not to have played on the 1960s Boston Celtics.
Rimington Award winner, All-American and national champion Landon Dickerson earned his MBA this semester, while swimming and diving’s Flora Molnar graduates as an NCAA champion and All-American after helping lead the Tide women to a fifth-place NCAA finish as a senior, matching the best finish in program history.
Other All-Americans who earned their degree this semester include D’Jai Baker, Tamara Clark, Robert Dunning, Gilbert Kigen, Vincent Kiprop, Reubin Walters, Natassha McDonald, Demi Washington and Samantha Zelden from track and field/cross country, Jack Blake, Sam DiSette and Tyler Sesvold from swimming and diving along with Bailey Hemphill (softball) and Jorja MacRae (rowing).
Crimson Tide CoSIDA Academic All-Americans Hemphill and Krystal Goodman (softball) and Daniel Kober (swimming and diving) also came away with degrees this semester, with Hemphill and Kober earning their master’s.
After leading men’s basketball to SEC regular-season and tournament championships and an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance, John Petty Jr., Alex Reese and Jordan Bruner join December graduate Herbert Jones, who is walking this weekend, in earning their degrees.
Gymnasts Alonza Klopfer and Jensie Givens earned their degrees after helping lead the Crimson Tide to its 10th SEC Championship and a fifth-place national finish.
The No. 7 pick in the recent WNBA Draft, Jasmine Walker leaves Alabama with a master’s degree, while 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year Jordan Lewis earned her MBA.
A trio of football standouts from championship teams - Tua Tagovailoa, Shyheim Carter and Bo Scarbrough - are going through commencement ceremonies this weekend after earning their degrees earlier this year, with Carter coming away with a master’s degree.
Among those earning graduate degrees, two swimmers, Lydia Jackson and Tori VanBuskirk, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees simultaneously, through UA’s Accelerate Master’s Program.
For a full list of those slated to graduate this semester, click here. Combined with the 30 graduates who earned degrees following the fall semester, the Crimson Tide has seen 132 of its student-athletes take home diplomas during the current academic year, a total that will rise when the summer commencement list is announced in August.
Full list of student-athletes graduating in Spring 2021
Cade Auerbach - M. Swimming & Diving
D'Jai Baker - W. Track & Field
Tyler Barnes - M. Basketball
Kristoni Barnes - W. Track & Field
Jack Blake - M. Swimming & Diving
Tommy Brown - Football
Elissa Brown - Softball
Jordan Bruner - M. Basketball
Logan Burnett - Football
Michael Burris - M. Swimming & Diving
Doris Carter - Volleyball
Taylor Clark - Softball
Tamara Clark - W. Track & Field
Shannon Conlin - Rowing
Ariyah Copeland - W. Basketball
Sarah Cornell - Softball
McKinley Crone - Soccer
Ben Davis - Football
Skyler DeLong - Football
Landon Dickerson - Football
Sam DiSette - M. Swimming & Diving
Joe Donald - Football
Margot Dooley - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
Robert Dunning - M. Track & Field
Ilaria Earl - Rowing
Riley Fisbeck - Volleyball
Sam Fischer - M. Tennis
Ben Fuller - M. Golf
Wilson Furr - M. Golf
Samantha Gafford - Rowing
Nathan Gamble - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
Gabi Gevers - Rowing
Shelby Gibson - W. Basketball
Jensie Givens - Gymnastics
Izzie Gonzales - Rowing
Krystal Goodman - Softball
Brock Guffey - Baseball
Keilani Hamann - Rowing
Bailey Hemphill - Softball
Robert Horry - M. Basketball
Casey Hughston - Baseball
Moka Ito - W. Tennis
Lydia Jackson - W. Swimming & Diving
Claire Jenkins - Softball
Darcy Jennings - Rowing
Britton Johnson - M. Basketball
Keyara Jones - W. Basketball
Justin Kamplain - Baseball
Max Kennedy Till - M. Swimming & Diving
Gilbert Kigen - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
Vincent Kiprop - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
Alonza Klopfer - Gymnastics
Daniel Kober - M. Swimming & Diving
Shumpei Komatsu - M. Swimming & Diving
Gabrielle Krieger - Rowing
Chase Lee - Baseball
Jordan Lewis - W. Basketball
Ryan Lipe - M. Track & Field
Kyra Lockhart - Softball
Alexis Mack - Softball
Jorja MacRae - Rowing
Riley Mattingly - Soccer
Emily Maurer - Rowing
Natassha McDonald - W. Track & Field
Deacon Medders - Baseball
Flora Molnar - W. Swimming & Diving
Angelica Moresco - W. Golf
Montana Murphy - Football
Meghan Neelon - Volleyball
Alexey Nesterov - M. Tennis
Stephanie Parker - Rowing
Meg Peel - W. Swimming & Diving
John Petty Jr. - M. Basketball
Sam Praytor - Baseball
Alex Ramoska - Rowing
Alex Reese - M. Basketball
Vincent Rettke - M. Tennis
Sydney Riley - W. Tennis
Alex Robinson - M. Swimming & Diving
Riley Schelp - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
Tyler Sesvold - M. Swimming & Diving
Andrew Shea - M. Swimming & Diving
KB Sides - Softball
Tripp Slyman - Football
Eddie Smith - Football
Nicole Smith - W. Swimming & Diving
Rebekah Stewart - Rowing
Emily Strawbridge - Rowing
Grant Stuckey - M. Tennis
Jackson Tate - Baseball
Kaylee Thomas - Volleyball
Andrey Tretyakov - M. Swimming & Diving
Mallory Underwood - W. Swimming & Diving
Tori VanBuskirk - W. Swimming & Diving
Reubin Walters - M. Track & Field
Demi Washington - W. Track & Field
Jacqueline White - Rowing
Eliza Witherspoon - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
Kenzie Wright - W. Golf
Stephon Wynn Jr. - Football
Samantha Zelden - W. Track & Field