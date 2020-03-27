NFL Draft Updated Rankings, Big Boards and Mock Drafts

The shutdown of sports rolls on across the nation, but the NFL is remaining resolute in that the draft will still happen on April 23.

On Thursday evening, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to the 32 teams of the league reassuring them that the draft will continue as scheduled in late April.

"Everyone recognizes that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today," Goodell’s memo stated. "I also believe that the Draft can serve a very positive purpose for our clubs, our fans, and the country at large, and many of you have agreed."

While all public festivities have been cancelled, the draft is still to take place in Las Vegas. How the NFL will orchestrate the draft without fans remains to be seen.

With the draft announced to go as planned, there have been many updates to big boards and mock drafts as of Friday morning. Here are the latest updates.

Rankings

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com released his top-five cornerback and safety positional rankings on Thursday. Both Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney maintained their spots of third and first at their position, respectively.

CB: Trevon Diggs, third. Brooks wrote: “Diggs is a converted wide receiver with impressive length, athleticism and ball skills. He is a natural playmaker with an unrefined game that should improve quickly with more reps and experience on the island.”

S: Xavier McKinney, first. Brooks wrote: “McKinney is a box-area defender with a knack for finding the action as a ‘see ball, get ball’ playmaker. He brings toughness, tackling and range as a projected strong safety.”

Big Boards

Walterfootball.com released its latest big board for its list of the top 64 overall prospects. Regarding Alabama players, the list includes the following:

6. Tua Tagovailoa

10. Jerry Jeudy

11. Jedrick Will Jr.

16. Xavier McKinney

29. Henry Ruggs III

31. Trevon Diggs

42. Raekwon Davis

43. Terrell Lewis

57. Anfernee Jennings

Mock Drafts

NFL.com’s Charley Casserly posted his mock draft 2.0, covering the first round of the April draft. Casserly has seven Alabama players going in the first round alone.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, by the Miami Dolphins

11. Jedrick Wills Jr., by the New York Jets

12. Jerry Jeudy, by the Las Vegas Raiders

15. Henry Ruggs III, by the Denver Broncos

18. Xavier McKinney, by the Miami Dolphins

22. Trevon Diggs, by the Minnesota Vikings

31. Raekwon Davis, by the San Francisco 49ers

Chad Reuter of NFL.com also released the fourth iteration of his four-round 2020 NFL mock draft. Nine total former Crimson Tide players landed at NFL teams in his draft.

First Round

2. Tagovailoa, by the Washington Redskins

8. Henry Ruggs III, with the Denver Broncos trading up

13. Jerry Jeudy, by the San Francisco 49ers

15. Jedrick Wills Jr., with the Arizona Cardinals trading down

Second Round

40. Terrell Lewis, by the Houston Texans

62. Trevon Diggs, by the Green Bay Packers

Third Round

73. Xavier McKinney, by the Jacksonville Jaguars

Fourth Round

112. Anfernee Jennings, by the L.A. Chargers

120. Raekwon Davis, by the New York Jets