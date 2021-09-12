Upon Further Review: Alabama 48, Mercer 14

The final word on the Crimson Tide's home-opening victory, from the play and player of the game, to why the participation chart was different for a Week 2 game against an FCS opponent.

Ok, so Nick Saban wasn't the happiest coach after Alabama's 48-14 victory over Mercer, and he had his reasons.

Dropped passes, nine penalties for 95 yards and some execution issues loomed large, especially after reserves entered the game.

Alabama got off to a poor start offensively, and scored just 17 points during the second half.

Otherwise it won in the kind of blowout most expected.

Player of the Game: Sophomore running back Jase McClellan scored more touchdowns against Mercer, three, than all of last season, when he had two. He also did so in three different ways, returning a blocked punt, on a rushing play and a reception.

Play of the Game: The game completely turned with Chris Braswell's blocked punt. The last time Alabama returned a blocked punt for a touchdown was Oct. 12, 2019, when Tyrell Shavers scored on a two-yard return off Ale Kaho's block against Texas A&M in College Station. It was the eighth blocked punt for a touchdown of the Saban era at Alabama.

Statistic of the Game: At halftime, the Bears had 35 yards of total offense on 24 plays, and were 0-for-6 on third downs.

5 Things of Note

1] Passer efficiency

Bryce Young's numbers weren't off that much compared to what he posted against Miami. After posting a 181.83 passer rating last week, Young came in at 177.66 against the Bears. He was 19-for-27 (70.4 percent) for 227 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. One big reason why his rating has been so solid so far is he doesn't have an interception yet. It it wasn't for drops and other miscues, his completion percentage would again be above 80 percent instead of 70.8 percent.

2] The Streak Continues Part I

The Crimson Tide has scored in every quarter this season. Add in the end of last season and the streak is up to 17 consecutive quarters as Alabama notched at least a point in each quarter of its College Football Playoff games against Notre Dame and Ohio State. The last time Alabama didn't score was the third quarter against Florida in the SEC Championship Game. Previous to that one has to go back to the third quarter against Mississippi State on Oct. 31.

3] The Streak Continues Part II

The Crimson Tide notched consecutive win No. 99 against an unranked team, which dates back to the 2007 Independence Bowl, where Alabama defeated Colorado. It's the longest streak in FBS history, as the previous record was 72 (Miami 1984-95 and Florida 1989-2000). Alabama will go for No. 100 in two weeks when it hosts Southern Miss.

4] Earle Indications

It's only two games, but true freshman Jo Ho Earle is already second in team receptions with nine, and he's second in all-purpose yards with 155. Earle led all receivers with 85 yards on seven catches, six of which were from Young. Paul Tyson connected with him for his longest gain, 39 yards, but combined with returning punts and Saban clearly likes what he sees so far.

5] Who played?

Alabama usually makes a point to get reserves some playing time and experience against Football Championship Subdivision opponents, but that didn't really happen Saturday. According to game statisticians, the only Crimson Tide player to make his season debut against Mercer was offensive lineman Damieon George Jr.

Alabama has already used 67 different players. A total of 29 players have been in on a tackle, with interior linebackers Christian Harris and Henry To'oTo'o tied for the team lead with 13 each. As for the playmakers, the Crimson Tide already has six different player with more than 100 all-purpose yards.

Check out Christopher Walsh's notes column All Things CW on Friday for an additional statistical breakdown of the Crimson Tide.