Valiant Comeback for Alabama Baseball Falls Short in 11 Innings, No. 9 Tennessee Wins 8-4

The Crimson Tide tied the game in the eighth but a three-run 11th for the Volunteers made the difference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A valiant comeback by Alabama baseball in the eighth inning to tie the game and force the game into extra innings was not enough for the Crimson Tide to win over No. 9 Tennessee on a cold Saturday night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

After tying the game at four runs apiece in the bottom of the eighth, a three-run inning for the Volunteers in the top of the 11th ultimately sealed the Crimson Tide's fate, resulting in a 8-4 loss for Alabama and evening the series at one game apiece.

“Obviously a really, really tough finish tonight," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. "I thought our kids really competed well for — 80-85 percent of the game it was a great college baseball game."

The loss for the Crimson Tide was not due to a rough start by starting pitcher Dylan Smith, who once again provided Alabama with a solid outing, giving the team a chance to jump out ahead. Through four innings pitched, Smith gave up no runs and allowed five hits, struck out five and walked three.

The Crimson Tide's bats were quiet early, but it still managed to jump out to a one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run by sophomore designated hitter Will Hamiter. Alabama remained on top by one run all the way until the top of the seventh, when Tennessee turned up the offense.

The Volunteers scored a total of for runs in the top half of the seventh, with the first run coming as a result of a throwing error from Crimson Tide relief pitcher Jacob McNairy to the first baseman, allowing a Tennessee baserunner the opportunity to steal home.

A sac-fly drove in a run and then a two-RBI single by junior catcher Connor Pavolony put the Volunteers up 4-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, sophomore shortstop Jim Jarvis reached first on a fielding error by the Tennessee shortstop, giving junior left fielder T.J. Reeves the opportunity to cross the plate for Alabama's second run of the game.

In the bottom of the eighth, Alabama rallied with an RBI-single by junior first baseman Drew Williamson. With runners at the corners and two out, redshirt-freshman right fielder Andrew Pinckney beat out a throw to first after hitting a ground ball to third base. Denton scored, tying the game at four runs apiece heading into the ninth.

After junior closer Chase Lee retired the Volunteers in the top of the ninth, Alabama was unable to get anything done in the bottom of the inning and everybody in the crowd was treated to some free baseball. The same occurred in the 10th.

In the top of the 11th, Alabama freshman southpaw Grayson Hitt stepped onto the mound in place of Lee. After giving up a single and walking three, Hitt pitched a one-out walk to bring what would ultimately be the game-winning run home for Tennessee.

The Volunteers added four more runs before they were retired, and the Crimson Tide was unable to respond in the bottom of the 11th.

On the night, a total of 12 batters were walked by the seven Alabama pitchers that took to the mound on Saturday.

"The kids competed really well and you’re not going to beat a top-10 team by walking them 12 times and we need to do some other things better but I think that was kind of the story of the night unfortunately,” Bohannon said.

Aside from the win on Friday night, Alabama has now lost seven of its last eight games.

Camden Sewell (1-0) was credited with the win for Tennessee while Hitt (1-2) was tagged with the loss for Alabama.

With the loss, Alabama drops to 16-10 on the season and is 2-6 in SEC play. Tennessee rises to 23-5 overall and is 6-2 in the conference.

The Crimson Tide and the Volunteers will conclude their three-game series on Sunday (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network).