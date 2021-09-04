September 4, 2021
Video: Alabama and Miami Arrive in Atlanta for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

The Crimson Tide and the Hurricanes touched down in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.
ATLANTA — No. 1 Alabama football and No. 14 Miami have both arrived in Atlanta for Saturday's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both the Crimson Tide and Hurricanes planes touched down at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport late on Friday afternoon.

Atlanta is a very familiar setting for the Crimson Tide. Alabama has played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium five times since it opened in 2017, with Saturday's meeting with Miami being the seventh time the Crimson Tide has played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. Due to the all-SEC schedule in 2020, Alabama's last appearance in the annual kickoff game was back in 2019 against Duke.

Alabama is a perfect 14-0 in opening games under Nick Saban, who now enters his 15th season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. However, despite such a storied career, Saturday marks Saban's first time ever facing against Miami.

How to Watch Alabama vs Miami:

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC (Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Todd Blackledge, Sideline: Todd McShay and Molly McGrath)

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 193

Online: WatchESPN

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-high 80s.

Series info: It's the 18th meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Hurricanes, but the first since 1993 which was a memorable game for Alabama fans that capped the 1992 National Championship season as the Tide upset No. 1 Miami in a dominant 34-13 Sugar Bowl victory.

Alabama leads the all-time series 14-3. Bear Bryant was a perfect 10-0 against the Hurricanes.

Nick and Terry Saban land in Atlanta, September 2021
Video: Alabama and Miami Arrive in Atlanta for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

