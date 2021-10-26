Video and Photos from Alabama Football's First Bye Week Practice

The Crimson Tide practiced outdoors to open up the condensed week of practice for the bye.

It’s a little bit of a different practice week for No. 3 Alabama since the Crimson Tide does not have a game this Saturday.

Because it’s a bye week, Alabama will only practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week instead of the usual Monday-Thursday. The bye weeks gives players somewhat of a mental and physical break before heading into the final stretch of the season.

For the first practice on Tuesday, the team worked outdoors in helmets and shorts at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. It was a beautiful fall afternoon in Tuscaloosa that was perfect for practicing outdoors with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s and high 60s.

Since there is no specific opponent to prepare for, it's back to basics and introspectively focusing on improvement for Alabama football this week.

For Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore, there's not just one thing the defense needs to improve on, it's improvement in all areas.

"“I would say all aspects," Moore said when speaking to the media on Tuesday. "I think we have to get better at open-field tackles and things like that and communicating and not having mental errors. I think that’s what’s really hurting us right now."

While the Crimson Tide does not know the time of its next game, they do know the opponent, the LSU Tigers. Coached by Ed Orgeron (though not for much longer), LSU is the only team since 2015 to beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa with the infamous shootout game between the Tide and Tigers in 2019.