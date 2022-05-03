Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Was 2021 Nick Saban's Best Coaching Job at Alabama?

With this past weekend being the least number of Crimson Tide players drafted since 2016, does that make Saban's coaching performance last season more impressive?

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel discusses Nick Saban's coaching efforts during the Crimson Tide's most recent season. Given that Alabama only had seven players drafted this weekend, was this Saban's best coaching job at Alabama?

Nick Saban during the 2021 season

Nick Saban / Kirby Smart, 2022 CFP National Championship Trophy
Nick Saban vs Cincinnati, Cotton Bowl
Nick Saban and Luke Fickell
CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl postgame ceremony: Nick Saban
Nick Saban, Bryce Young at the 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Bryce Young
