    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game
    Publish date:

    What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

    The Crimson Tide and Volunteers met for the 104th time in the Third Saturday in October rivalry, which always ends with one side lighting victory cigars.
    Author:

    Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. 

    Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide. 

    Alabama's winning streak includes the 35-13 victory the last time the two teams squared off in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 19, 2019. 

    Here's what he had to say during the postgame press conference: 

    Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

    Opening statement:

    “Well, it’s a great victory for our team. It’s always great. It’s a great rivalry to me, to us, to a lot of people in the state of Alabama. I think our crowd was fantastic out there; they had an impact on the game, especially the student section.

    “We did some things that we need to get fixed obviously. Lost a couple coverages on defense, fumbled the ball at the nine-yard line, got a punt blocked, roughed the punter on 4th and 30. Just some things that we shot ourselves in the foot with. I think those things really need to get corrected, or they’re going to cost us at some point.

    “I told the players they have a bye week coming up. We have a real team we have to play in two weeks. We need to get some rest. We need to recover, but we also need to focus on what we need to do to finish the season and get some of these things corrected.

    “Obviously, we want to focus, but I’m not going to be negative about the game, I’m not going to be negative about the team. [I’m] really positive about the way they went out there and kept competing in the game even though it wasn’t perfect. We made the plays we needed to make to win the game. I’m excited. I’m happy. I’m pleased. There are just some things we need to do better. I still think we shouldn’t need to be humiliated to go out there and play the way we’re capable of. We should be a team that works to beat wants to beat other teams because of who we are, what our DNA is, what our disposition is, what we want our identity to be, and we have to keep working on that.

    “It was a great win for Alabama. It was a great win for the state, the people in the state, and all of our fans and supporters, and our players.”

    This story will be updated. 

    Nick Saban leads Alabama out on the field, 2019
    All Things Bama

    What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

    25 seconds ago
    Tennessee coach Josh Heupel
    All Things Bama

    What Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Said After His First Game Against Alabama

    1 minute ago
    Christian Harris vs Tennessee, Oct. 23, 2021
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Football Effective on Third Down in 52-24 Victory Over Tennessee

    14 minutes ago
    102321_MFB_RobinsonJrBr_Tennessee_JH7355
    All Things Bama

    Notebook: Nick Saban Addresses Status of Agiye Hall After Tennessee Win

    28 minutes ago
    102321_MFB_YoungBr_Tennessee_JH8159
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Lights Up Tennessee in Fourth Quarter, Wins 15th Straight Over Volunteers

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 4.44.11 PM
    All Things Bama

    Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama vs Tennessee

    6 hours ago
    102221_MFB_BigAl_PepRally_OH0094
    All Things Bama

    Scenes From Homecoming Weekend: Tennessee at Alabama

    8 hours ago
    Will Anderson Jr.
    All Things Bama

    Alabama's Defense Not Elite This Season, But There's No Reason it Can't be in the Future

    14 hours ago