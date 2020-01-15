What are the Odds Alabama and Clemson Play Again Next Season?

For the first time, Alabama didn't make the College Football Playoff this past season, as the Crimson Tide suffered two narrow losses during the regular season.

As a result, Alabama didn't face Clemson for the first time since 2014, when the Tigers didn't make the playoff.

So what are the chances the Crimson Tide and Tigers play again next season?

Pretty good.

Incidentally, the semifinals next season will be at the Rose and Sugar Bowls on Jan. 1, with the National Championship Game slated for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Odds are courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

Odds to Win the 2021 College Football Playoffs

Clemson 9/4

Alabama 7/2

Ohio State 9/2

LSU 6/1

Georgia 8/1

Florida 14/1

Auburn 20/1

Oklahoma 20/1

Notre Dame 25/1

Texas 25/1

Michigan 33/1

Penn State 33/1

Texas A & M 40/1

Florida State 50/1

Oregon 50/1

Wisconsin 50/1

Tennessee 66/1

Iowa State 100/1

Kentucky 100/1

Miami FL 100/1

Minnesota 100/1

Nebraska 100/1

USC 100/1

Utah 100/1

Washington 100/1

Iowa 150/1

Oklahoma State 150/1

BYU 500/1

2020 Heisman Trophy Winner

Trevor Lawrence - Clemson QB 7/2

Justin Fields - Ohio State QB 4/1

Kedon Slovis - USC QB 9/1

Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State RB 10/1

Mac Jones - Alabama QB 10/1

Sam Ehlinger - Texas QB 10/1

Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma QB 10/1

Tanner Morgan - Minnesota QB 10/1

Derek Stingley Jr - LSU CB/WR 16/1

Kenneth Gainwell - Memphis RB 16/1

Kyle Trask - Florida QB 16/1

Myles Brennan - LSU QB 16/1

Sam Howell - North Carolina QB 16/1

Ja'Marr Chase - LSU WR 20/1

Justin Jefferson - LSU WR 20/1

Bo Nix - Auburn QB 33/1

Brock Purdy - Iowa State QB 33/1

Chatarius Atwell - Louisville WR 33/1

Ian Book - Notre Dame QB 33/1

Javian Hawkins - Louisville RB 33/1

Jaylen Waddle - Alabama WR 33/1

Rondale Moore - Purdue WR 33/1

Trey Sanders - Alabama RB 33/1

Zamir White - Georgia RB 33/1

Dillon Gabriel - UCF QB 50/1

Jaret Patterson - Buffalo RB 50/1

Journey Brown - Penn State RB 50/1

Michael Penix Jr. - Indiana QB 50/1

Sean Clifford - Penn State QB 50/1

Spencer Sanders - Oklahoma State QB 50/1

Tylan Wallace - Oklahoma State WR 50/1

Tyler Huntley - Utah QB 50/1

Note: If you're wondering where Alabama running back Najee Harris is, he has yet to confirm/announce that he's returning to the Crimson Tide.