What Nick Saban Said on Monday After Alabama's Loss to Texas A&M

The Crimson Tide head coach will speak to the media on Monday following the loss to Texas A&M and ahead of another road trip to Mississippi State.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It's been more than 24 hours, so in Nick Saban's mind, it will be time to move on from Alabama's loss to Texas A&M and move ahead to the Mississippi State game on Saturday.

However, that doesn't mean there won't be any discussion about that loss on Monday when Saban takes the podium at noon as he does every Monday.

This story will be updated throughout the press conference with video and full transcript posted after.