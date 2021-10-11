    • October 11, 2021
    What Nick Saban Said on Monday After Alabama's Loss to Texas A&M

    The Crimson Tide head coach will speak to the media on Monday following the loss to Texas A&M and ahead of another road trip to Mississippi State.
    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It's been more than 24 hours, so in Nick Saban's mind, it will be time to move on from Alabama's loss to Texas A&M and move ahead to the Mississippi State game on Saturday. 

    However, that doesn't mean there won't be any discussion about that loss on Monday when Saban takes the podium at noon as he does every Monday. 

    This story will be updated throughout the press conference with video and full transcript posted after. 

    Live Updates from Nick Saban's Monday press conference

    • Saban calls Mississippi State a "much, much improved team," and one of the best offenses in the country. Says it will be a big challenge for the defense. 
    • "The big thing for us is we've got to take care of our business," Saban said.
    • It's more taxing for defensive linemen to play against teams like Mississippi State that pass a lot more according to Saban. 
    • Saban says they didn't go a great job of getting pressure on the QB against Texas A&M. "We didn't get the type of pressure that we wanted." Said they need to do a better job in getting into third down situations where you can get that type of pressure.
    • Saban says most of the offensive line's issues were due to a lack of communication between the line, running backs and quarterback. He did see adjustments in the second half against A&M. 
    • Saban thought Bryce Young stayed focus and played well in the game after his interception. "Nobody's perfect when it comes to accuracy, but he did a pretty good job in that regard."
    • "Players have to remember how they feel when they don't have success." 
    • "Sometimes the best lessons you learn are when you do have failings." Saban says it's human nature to be more willing to learn when you don't things right.
    • "B-Rob's played really, really well the last two weeks." Saban said the team still wants to utilize the talents of the other players at running back more. 
    • Saban said losing Malachi Moore to targeting early in the game obviously affected the defense, but other individuals needed to play better even in his absence. 

