What Lane Kiffin Said After No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama

Coming in, Nick Saban was 23-0 against his former assistant coaches, with Lane Kiffin among the few who at least kept it close with last year's 63-48 shootout.

He improved to 24-0, including 3-0 against Kiffin all-time, including a win over Tennessee in 2009.

Here's some of what Kiffin had to say after Saturday's game:

“Credit to Alabama first off, their players, coaching staff. They’re the No. 1 team in the country, and we were coming in here playing in front of 100,000. We said all week, we have to do everything right to give yourself a chance, and obviously we didn’t do that. We had chances to get off the field. Had Bryce [Young] sacked a couple of times and let him out. Not making fourth downs and not finishing that first drive, but then multiple drives on fourth down.

"I’m sure we got killed on going for it on fourth down, but that’s analytics. We believe in our players, and it doesn’t work all the time. When it works or it doesn’t work and you follow the book, it doesn’t look good.

"But also, that’s why it’s analytics, not just doing whatever you want to do because you can easily get a punt blocked … you can give up a punt return for net of nothing and be exactly the same. Disappointing, but it’s one game. That never defines a season. They’re a great team, and we struggled with them on offense obviously, especially up front. I mean, I guess 31 [Will Anderson Jr.] has got another year, but he should go be the first pick in the draft.”

On the offensive line ...

They played a lot of odd-type, four eyes, that's a hard up-front when you do that. I tell it how it is, good and bad. We got dominated up front. That ain't hard to see. I'm sure you saw that watching. Matt [Corral] didn't have very much time. We had negative runs with guys in the backfield. So again, it's not us doing a very good job, but it's also a credit to a really good defense led by No. 31. They made plays.

I thought it toward the end of the game. Coach Saban said a year ago, he felt like a year ago, he felt like afterwards that every call was the right call that we had, everything went our way. It was like that for them defensively. We go speed-option on fourth down and No. 10 [Henry To'oTo'o] makes a great play, catches [Ealy] and [Ealy] tries to cut back for some reason. So credit them for showing up and making all the plays.

