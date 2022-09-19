What Nick Saban on Monday of Vanderbilt Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban is scheduled to speak to the media Monday at noon as the Crimson Tide kicks off Vanderbilt week. Follow along for live updates throughout the press conference and a full transcript and video to be posted after.

Saban was pleased with the energy the players came out with against Louisiana-Monroe.

Saban says Vanderbilt is much, much improved from last year. Says it's going to be a challenge opening SEC play against 3-1 Vandy. He makes note of Vanderbilt's punter (averaging over 48 yards per punt) and former Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas kicking for them.

When asked what positional battles remain, Saban said he's not going to speculate on players or positions. He said everyone has to compete for their spots.

Saban says that Tyler Steen hasn't disappointed Alabama "in any way, shape or form."

Saban says Will Anderson has great passion and enthusiasm for the game. He wants to see more players on defense to score.

Saban says Khyree Jackson is day to day with a sprained ankle he suffered on the Brian Branch punt return for a touchdown.

"We have been a good tempo team... Bryce likes it when we do that. It's also beneficial when we spread the other team out and do that."

Clark Lea has changed the whole culture of the Vanderbilt program according to Saban.

"We have an iconic brand."- Saban when asked about fan support in Mexico and Latin America with a reporter from Mexico here this week. He ends the answer with a "roll tide" for the fans in Latin America.

Saban says that wide receiver JoJo Earle is going to start doing dry-land drills this week.

Full Transcript

Opening Statement

"I was really pleased with the energy that our players played with in the last game. They could have come out and just said, 'Look at who we're playing' and not played to the standard that we're trying to create, which we tried to emphasize. I thought the energy and enthusiasm was good. I thought the execution was a lot better. I thought we played a lot smarter.

"We're still working toward-- and each and every player can do this, each and every coach can do this, I can do this-- toward total consistency in playing to the standard that we want to play to. The choice is, is do you want to build on the challenges of the future? Now, we're getting into SEC games and certainly this first game is going to be a challenge.

"It's an SEC game. Vanderbilt's 3-1. Much, much improved team over last year. They have like 14 starters back, but they're scoring 42 points a game and they play two quarterbacks. Both of them are very, very capable. Very good athletes. They run the ball. They run some options. Very capable passing.

"14 (Will) Sheppard is one of the leading receivers in the SEC. Offensively, they play hard, they're tough. They've given up some yards in the games but they've played well enough to be able to be effective in winning three games. The kicking game is good. The punter is one of the leading punters in the country in terms of a 48.9-yard average. Joseph has done a good job of kicking for them.

"This is a good all-around team and it's going to be a challenging game for us."

How does the transfer portal affect offseason scouting?

"Well, I think it only affects it from a personnel standpoint. It doesn't usually affect it dramatically from a schematic standpoint. You know, technically what does the other team do? Their offense or defense doesn't change dramatically unless they change philosophies, change coordinators, change personnel in some way to do that. But you don't know for sure who the players are going to be in a lot of cases, and how they're going to use those players."

What position battles remain?

"I'm not going to speculate on players and positions. Everybody's in competition. Nobody's entitled to a position. Everybody's got to go out and compete every day and play well and do the things they need to do to play winning football. And the more guys we get to do that, the better off we're going to be."

What did he see from Tyler Steen in the portal at Vanderbilt

"He's a very athletic guy. He's got really good power for his size. And is a good pass blocker. Very smart guy. Understands how to play fundamentally, use his hands, and has played pretty consistently for us in the three games that he's played. Has certainly not disappointed us in any way, shape or form. He's got a lot of experience, which I think helps. We're very pleased that we're here."

On Will Anderson's pick-six

"Will's got great passion for the game. He plays with great energy and enthusiasm. You love coaching guys like that. I think it's infectious to other players on the team. You know, you see the reaction from his teammates when he has success and scored a touchdown. We need to do more of that. Not just Will, but everybody on defense. Create more turnovers, make more big plays, make explosive plays, score on defense. I mean, those are really, really fun things for any defensive player, so I know it was really fun for Will and his teammates to see him do it."

Khyree Jackson injury update

"Yeah, he sprained his ankle on a punt return. I think the one that Brian Branch ran back for a touchdown. I don't think it's significant, but when you have an ankle injury, you gotta go day-to-day and we'll see how he does this week."

On Jaheim Oatis

"He's done a good job. He's a young guy but has played really, really well. He's powerful. He's hard to block. Thought he probably played the best he's played the most consistently probably in this last game. So hopefully he'll continue to develop and we can develop some other guys in the defensive line that will provide more depth for us as well."

Want to play with more tempo on offense?

"We have been an effective tempo team. That's something that's been good for us. It's something that we work on that you really got to get the players to get up and down, get ready and go. I think Bryce likes it when we do that. I think it's also beneficial when we spread the other team out and do that. So we just got to keep working on it and hopefully continue to make it an asset for us in the future in terms of how fast we play and how we execute."

On Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea changing the culture at Vanderbilt

"Well I think he’s changed the whole culture of the program. Their players play really hard. They play with confidence. I think they believe in what they’re doing offensively, defensively, special teams, and culture is the biggest thing you try to establish in the program. They’ve got some pretty good players. They got some experienced players that are back from a year ago. They’ve got better skill guys than they normally have, better quarterbacks. They're doing a really, really good job of coaching them, and they've got really challenging systems to defend against.”

Message to fans in Mexico and Latin America

“We appreciate all the fan support that we get in Mexico, and I wasn't aware of all these places that watch us. But I do know that we have an iconic brand that sort of spreads, not only throughout the United States, but in some of the bordering countries in Europe. So I think that's a good thing for our program, and I know it's a great thing for our players. But we appreciate the support. We love that you love Alabama, and I’ll just say Roll Tide to you.”

Progress of Deontae Lawson

“He’s doing a good job. He’s much more confident in knowing what to do and how to do it. I think he’s playing with more confidence. I think it takes players a while to develop that, you know, systematically in terms of understanding what's required of me on this play. A lot of guys, maybe in high school, they just ran and tackled the guy with the ball. But we try to play a systematic defense where everybody has a job to do. And the way you get challenged offensively in college football now with the kind of plays people run, everybody’s got to be really disciplined in how they read the plays and how they fit the plays. And I think when linebackers sort of get confident in that, then they start playing a lot faster. And I've seen that in Deontae in his play.”

WR JoJo Earle day to day?

“I don’t recall saying he was day to day. Hopefully he’s going to start doing some dry-land running and things this week. But that's a medical decision. So when he gets back, I don’t know for sure, can’t comment on. I’m hoping sometime soon, but I don’t know when that might be.”

Improvement in blocking on punt returns

“It really comes down to judgement. We coach punt returns very similar this year to the way we did last year. You know, clamp the guy, stab and lag the guy, sit and fit the guy, don’t clip, don’t blindside hit anybody. Pull off the clip if you have to, which means you just try to shield the guy, don’t hit him in the back. We’ve coached all those things ever since I’ve been here. So, players make good choices and decisions because they play with discipline and they understand the consequences of making bad choices and decisions. One of the things we want to improve on is to be able to play penalty free and eliminate penalties. Even though we still got a few too many penalties in the last game, it was better than the game before, and hopefully we can continue to eliminate that.”