What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP

Alabama fans, players and coaches were closely scoreboard watching over conference championship weekend to see if the Crimson Tide still had a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Despite two teams ahead of Alabama losing over the weekend, the Crimson Tide only moved up one spot and will miss out on the CFP for the second time in the last four season.

The CFP committee ranked Alabama No. 5, which means the Crimson Tide will take on No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak to the media Sunday afternoon. Follow along for live updates throughout with a full transcript and video to be posted after.

"Our team is really excited about the opportunity to play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against a really, really good opponent in Kansas State."- Saban during his opening statement

"Our team needs to bounce back and show that they're excited about the opportunity we have to play against a top notch team that was a conference champion."

"We're going to coach the players that are there."- Saban when asked about roster management for the Sugar Bowl. He says the coaches have a great amount of respect for the guys who are going to finish the season with the team. He says there will definitely be opportunities for young guys to step up.

Saban says they had recruits in town this weekend, so he did not watch Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. He is very impressed with the Wildcats' accomplishments though.

He says there's obvious disappointment in not being in the CFP.

Saban calls the Sugar Bowl a "classic" game.

Saban says the bowl game is a good opportunity for players to look forwards, not backwards.

He says it's an individual decision for the players whether they should play or not, but that every player has the opportunity to create value for themselves.

"The culture and dynamic of college football is very different than it's been before."- Saban when talking about players opting out.

Saban does not know if Bryce Young and Will Anderson are going to play in the game. He says both participated in workouts with the team last week. He will see both at the team's award banquet at 5 p.m.

