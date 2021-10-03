What Nick Saban Said After No. 1 Alabama Hosted No. 12 Ole Miss

Nick Saban's birthday month has always been a good one for the head coach.

Saban, who will turn 70 on the 31st, came into the Ole Miss game with just two losses, both on the road, during the month of October since he arrived at Alabama in 2007.

Overall, he improved to 50-2 (.961), including 28-0 at home and 22-2 on the road.

His first loss came in 2010 at South Carolina with the only other loss being a 2014 setback at Ole Miss.

For his career, Saban is 79-17 (.823) including a 3-1 mark at Toledo, a 12-8 record at Michigan State and a 12-6 stretch at LSU prior to Alabama.

Alabama is the only unbeaten FBS team in the month of October since the start of 2017 at 15-0. UA has won 26 straight October games overall.

Here's some of what he said:

“I was really pleased with our win today. I think our players did an outstanding job, especially in the first half of dictating the tempo of the game. They played really well, had some key fourth down stops, moved the ball well on offense. We made some fourth downs, which made a big difference, but I thought we really, really played well. We knew that we were going to need to run the ball in this game, which is part of the plan. B-Rob [Brian Robinson Jr.] did an outstanding job. Bryce [Young] did a good job. He was in the right place.

“If there was a negative in the game, it would be that we’ve got to learn how to finish a game. We didn’t finish the game like we like, you know not making fourth down, letting them score, mis-executes and some things throughout the game, but it’s a great win. They have a good team. They have a lot of good players, and they are very well coached. You know Lane does a really good job with them, and their players play hard and it’s a physical game.

“I’m really proud of the way our guys competed in the game. I hope that we can build on this, the guys can build on the things that they do well and understand on the things that they need to improve on that they did poorly, so we can continue to make progress as a team.”

This story will be updated