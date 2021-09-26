What Nick Saban Said After Notching 100th Straight Win Against Unranked Foe

Alabama football coach Nick Saban called Jemson Williams a dog Saturday.

He meant it as a compliment.

"He loves playing. He plays hard. He plays fast, and he's got great speed."

Here's some more of what Saban said following Alabama's 63-14 victory against Southern Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium:

“I am really pleased with the intensity that our players played with tonight. That’s one of the things we have been harping on. Maintaining intensity for 60 minutes in a game. I thought we had good energy. I thought we played with good intensity throughout the game. We made a lot of great plays in the game. We made a lot of very good plays in the game. Obviously there are always things that you want to improve on and things that we need to work on and we will go to work on that.

“This is something that I would like to gloat on for our team. I was really excited about the students staying for the game and cheering our players. I know our players really appreciate that. I appreciate it. It sets up a tremendous atmosphere and environment. It’s really good for everyone to see including recruits that are here and everybody that we have great support from the students, who we like to play for that’s a part of it. The University of Alabama means a lot to a lot of people and we certainly want to represent that in a first class way and we appreciate their support.”

On Jameson Williams’ importance to the team and his confidence:

“He’s been great. He works hard. He’s a hard worker. He’s a great competitor. He always wants to play with special teams. He always wants to do as much as he can to help the team. I call guys like him, I’m sure you’ve heard the term before … he’s a dog. He loves playing. He plays hard. He plays fast, and he’s got great speed. That’s one of the things we loved about him. Getting him here, he complimented our other guys because he’s a great vertical threat, someone who can stretch the field. We have other guys who can do it, but he has a lot of experience. Obviously, the kickoff return, two in one game was some kind of record, I’m sure. He’s dangerous back there. JoJo (Earle) had two punt returns today too that both got called back because of penalties. Our players have to learn to play penalty-free. Jameson has been a real pleasant addition to the receiving core.”

On Cameron Latu at tight end:

“When you have guys, who are capable of making plays in the passing game, I think it’s a huge asset to the offense. Cameron has really come a long way. He’s got a lot of confidence. He’s blocking well. He doesn’t make many mental errors. He’s done a really great job at catching the football. He’s always had really good hands. I think his confidence has really improved; he continues to make plays. I think it’s important to us having those two guys a part of our offense.”

This story will be updated ...