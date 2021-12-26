What Nick Saban Said as Alabama Arrives in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl

The Christmas holiday is over, the players got a little break to spend time with family, and now it's all business for the Alabama Crimson Tide as the team gets ready for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve.

It's been 22 days since Alabama took the field and upset Georgia 41-24 to win the SEC Championship and clinch the No. 1 seed in the CFP. Now, it is game week for the CFP semifinals.

The team landed in Dallas Sunday morning, and head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media shortly after. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout the press conference. A full transcript and video will be posted after.