What Nick Saban Said as Alabama Arrives in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl
The Crimson Tide landed in Dallas Sunday morning to begin the bowl week preparation on site.
The Christmas holiday is over, the players got a little break to spend time with family, and now it's all business for the Alabama Crimson Tide as the team gets ready for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve.
It's been 22 days since Alabama took the field and upset Georgia 41-24 to win the SEC Championship and clinch the No. 1 seed in the CFP. Now, it is game week for the CFP semifinals.
The team landed in Dallas Sunday morning, and head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media shortly after. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout the press conference. A full transcript and video will be posted after.
Live Updates
- Saban opens by wishing everyone a happy holiday and merry Christmas.
- "Our players have worked hard all year for this opportunity. We had good practices before Christmas." Says now that it's game week, it's time for everyone to refocus and get ready to roll.
- "The legacy for any team is how you finish. That's how you'll be remembered."
- Saban says Doug Marrone and Bill O'Brien are doing virtual coaching, like he did before the Iron Bowl last season, until they get out of COVID protocols. Both are expected to arrive in Dallas in time for the game.
- He says that Joe Pendry will be coaching the offensive line on the field in the mean time.
- Saban says there are no new injury updates since he last spoke to the media.
- "This is one of those win or go home type situations."
- "You didn't come this far to get this far." The team isn't looking ahead to the national championship, but this isn't where they want this season to end in the Cotton Bowl.
- There are not any players out because of COVID protocols according to Saban. The only issues they know about are with O'Brien and Marrone.
- The team will gather at 1 p.m. as some players are flying in directly from spending time with family.
- The whole team is vaccinated and 92% of the players have the booster shot for COVID per Saban.
- Saban says Dallas is a special place for the team to play. "Playing in this atmosphere and environment here in the past has been a great experience for our players. So we're excited to be here."