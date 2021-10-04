What Nick Saban Said as Alabama Opens Texas A&M Week

The running back position group was a big topic of discussion on Monday as Alabama loses another player to injury.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Alabama handled business against Ole Miss on Saturday, and Nick Saban improved his record to 24-0 against former assistants with the win against Lane Kiffin.

Now the Crimson Tide turns its attention to a road matchup against Texas A&M that was anticipated to be one of the biggest games of the season but has lost some of its luster after the Aggies lost in back-to-back weeks to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Saban will address the media on Monday as Alabama begins preparing for Texas A&M.

Nick Saban- October 4, 2021

Opening Statement

Offense did a good job controlling the game against Ole Miss.



The team needs to continue developing ability to finish.



Acknowledges Brian Robinson Jr. and Will Anderson Jr. for their awards as SEC offensive and defensive players of the week.



Texas A&M is a challenging place to play against a team with a lot of returning starters.



"Maybe the best team we've played to this point from a personnel standpoint,'' Nick Saban on A&M.

Jase McLellan is out for the year with a knee injury. He will have surgery tomorrow.

Saban says the team gets off to good starts because of preparation and high intensity at the beginning.

Freshman running back Camar Wheaton has a meniscus injury and has not been cleared to practice. The depth at running back is being tested for Alabama.

Saban says the offensive line has improved every week, but this week's front seven against Texas A&M will "probably be the most they've been challenged all year long."

"Traeshon has been the most consistent guy. He's gotten the most playing time." He needs the other younger guys at wide receiver to step up in preparation and maturity if they want more playing time.

"He's been very, very productive for us so far this year," Saban on Will Anderson. He also talked about Anderson's speed and effectiveness.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Roydell," Saban said. Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders will have to step up with the absence of McClellan and Wheaton. Saban says they may look at switching some players to running back now that there are only three healthy scholarship players at running back.

