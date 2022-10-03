What Nick Saban Said on Monday of Texas A&M Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After Texas A&M beat Alabama last season and offseason drama between head coaches Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, this Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Aggies has been highly anticipated for months. While two early-season losses by Texas A&M have detracted some of the original excitement around the game, it is still a big week in Tuscaloosa with the Aggies coming to town and Alabama back at No. 1 in the polls.

Saban is set to speak to the media Monday afternoon to recap the Crimson Tide's road win in Arkansas plus look ahead to the game with the Aggies.

