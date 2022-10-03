Skip to main content

What Nick Saban Said on Monday of Texas A&M Week

Everything the Alabama coach had to say as his team prepares for a revenge game against the Aggies.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After Texas A&M beat Alabama last season and offseason drama between head coaches Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, this Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Aggies has been highly anticipated for months. While two early-season losses by Texas A&M have detracted some of the original excitement around the game, it is still a big week in Tuscaloosa with the Aggies coming to town and Alabama back at No. 1 in the polls. 

Saban is set to speak to the media Monday afternoon to recap the Crimson Tide's road win in Arkansas plus look ahead to the game with the Aggies. 

Follow along for live updates throughout the press conference, with a full transcript and video to be posted after. 

Live Updates

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

100122_MFB_GibbsJa_Arkansas _KG7231
All Things Bama

Jahmyr Gibbs Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26.
All Things Bama

Film Room: 70-Yard Runs Seal the Deal in Fayetteville

By Blake Byler
Kool-Aid McKinstry in a headlock
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 3, 2022

By Mason Smith
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 4: Defense Reigns Supreme

By Hunter De Siver
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban shake hands at midfield after their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
All Things Bama

How To Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M

By Mason Smith
Alabama celebrates Bryce Young touchdown
All Things Bama

Alabama Reclaims No. 1 Ranking After Georgia Struggles at Missouri

By Christopher Walsh
100122_MFB_GibbsJa_BrooksJa_Arkansas _KG7237
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 49, Arkansas 26

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

By Joey Blackwell