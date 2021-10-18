What Nick Saban Said to Open Tennessee Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —After playing what Nick Saban called the team's best 60-minute performance, it's now rivalry week in Tuscaloosa with the Tennessee Volunteers coming into town.

Nick Saban and select players will come to the podium on Monday to talk about Alabama's win over Mississippi State and preview the matchup with Tennessee. Stay tuned here for updates throughout the press conference.

"I was really pleased and proud with the ways our guys responded."- Saban on the Miss. State game. "We competed in the game the way I like to see us compete."

Saban asks if this is who they are as a team after the win in Starkville with that type of performance, or does something bad have to happen for them to play well?

"I think the rivalry between Tennessee and Alabama is one of the old, great rivalries in college football."

Saban says it doesn't matter who is at quarterback for Tennessee, both guys have been doing well and will present challenges for the Alabama defense.

He says the identity of this team is still up in the air. They can develop a positive identity and took a step towards that in the last game.

Saban says Byron Young is day to day with a shoulder issue.

Saban says he has a bruise on his arm from the field-storming incident at A&M, and he can use it as a reminder of what he needs to do to prepare his team better when asked about what the SEC can do to make things safer for players after the incidents at A&M and Tennessee this weekend.

